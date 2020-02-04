Grad Transfer QBs Choose 2020 Wolfpack Opponents

NC State's quarterback situation will be a major question heading into the 2020 college football season, with a pair of uninspiring incumbents battling an untested redshirt and an incoming freshman for the starting job.

In the meantime, two of the Wolfpack's 2020 opponents took steps to strengthen themselves at the most important position on the field by picking up graduate transfers Monday.

Chase Brice, who for the past two seasons has been the backup to future first round NFL draft pick Trevor Lawrence, announced that he plans to enroll at Duke.

State plays the Blue Devils on Oct. 10.

A few hours later, Mississippi State and its new coach Mike Leach welcomed Stanford transfer K.J. Costello to its program. Like Brice, Costello will be eligible immediately and will likely play against the Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium on Sept. 12.

Brice is a former four-star recruit who threw for 1,023 yards and nine touchdowns with four interceptions during his Clemson career. His most memorable moment with the Tigers came in 2018 when he stepped in against Syracuse after Lawrence was injured and helped rally the eventual national champions to a come-from-behind victory.

Costello, meanwhile, completed 63 percent of his passes in 29 career games with the Cardinal while passing for 6,151 yards and 49 touchdowns with 18 interceptions. He was a second-team All-Pac 12 selection in 2018, but played in only six games last season because of injuries -- compiling 1,038 passing yards with six touchdowns.