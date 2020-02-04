AllWolfpack
Grad Transfer QBs Choose 2020 Wolfpack Opponents

Brett Friedlander

NC State's quarterback situation will be a major question heading into the 2020 college football season, with a pair of uninspiring incumbents battling an untested redshirt and an incoming freshman for the starting job. 

In the meantime, two of the Wolfpack's 2020 opponents took steps to strengthen themselves at the most important position on the field by picking up graduate transfers Monday.

Chase Brice, who for the past two seasons has been the backup to future first round NFL draft pick Trevor Lawrence, announced that he plans to enroll at Duke.

State plays the Blue Devils on Oct. 10.

A few hours later, Mississippi State and its new coach Mike Leach welcomed Stanford transfer K.J. Costello to its program. Like Brice, Costello will be eligible immediately and will likely play against the Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium on Sept. 12.

Brice is a former four-star recruit who threw for 1,023 yards and nine touchdowns with four interceptions during his Clemson career. His most memorable moment with the Tigers came in 2018 when he stepped in against Syracuse after Lawrence was injured and helped rally the eventual national champions to a come-from-behind victory.

Costello, meanwhile, completed 63 percent of his passes in 29 career games with the Cardinal while passing for 6,151 yards and 49 touchdowns with 18 interceptions. He was a second-team All-Pac 12 selection in 2018, but played in only six games last season because of injuries -- compiling 1,038 passing yards with six touchdowns.

Wolfpack Signee Hall Named to Iverson Roundball Classic

The All-American showcase game will be played on April 24 in Wilmington, Del. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State Women a No. 2 Seed in Midseason Top 16 Reveal

In addition to the team recognition, sophomore center Elissa Cunane has been named to the Wooden Award Top 20 Watch List. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Lacrosse in Wolfpack's Past, But Not in Near Future

New athletic director Boo Corrigan is a life-long advocate of lacrosse, but logistics make returning the sport to State prohibitive. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Recruiting update: Signing Day Battle Nearing an End

With the traditional college football signing day coming up on Wednesday, all eyes -- at least at State, Pitt and Virginia Tech -- are on three-star CB Rashad Battle. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Seventh-ranked Wolfpack women showed some grit today in rallying to beat Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium ... …

Brett Friedlander

State Alumni Inactive For 49ers in Super Bowl

DB Dontae Johnson was designated as inactive while DE Kentavius Street is on injured reserve and unable to play in Sunday's championship game

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Offensive Slump More Than Just Missed Shots

After scoring 70 or more points in 14 of its first 15 games, State has been held to fewer than 60 five times in the last seven. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: State vs. Louisville

Live updates and analysis from today's game between the Wolfpack and Cardinals at PNC Arena. Read more

Brett Friedlander

by

jammyk

How Did State Allow Ryan McMahon to Get So Open So Many Times?

The unassuming Louisville senior made seven 3-pointers, six during the first half, to help send the Wolfpack to defeat. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Fourth-ranked Wolfpack wrestlers stay undefeated with a big road win at No. 10 Pittsburgh ... https://gopack.com/news/2020/2/1/wrestling-4-packwrestle-comes-home-with-21-12-win-at-10-pitt.aspx

Brett Friedlander