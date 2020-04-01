AllWolfpack
Wolfpack Has Interest in Four-Star Wing

Brett Friedlander

The NC State basketball team is currently at its NCAA limit of 13 scholarships for the 2020-21 season. But that hasn't stopped coach Kevin Keatts from actively pursuing even more talented players.

Last week, it was reported that he extended an offer to Santa Clara transfer and Charlotte native Trey Wertz. Now comes word that Keatts has also shown interest in JaDun Michael, a four-star wing from Burlington who decommitted from Wichita State on Monday.

Michael announced his decision to reopen his recruitment via Twitter, saying that he's prefer to attend school closer to home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

At 6-foot-5, 180 pounds, Michael is similar in build to  the Wolfpack's graduating senior C.J. Bryce. Like Bryce, he is athletic enough to get to the rim on offense while also being able to defend at several positions on the other end of the court.

He was originally slated to be a member of the Class of 2021, but reclassified before signing with with Wichita State in November.

In order for him or anyone else to be added to the roster, someone currently on the team must first leave.

Although Keatts said last week that he anticipates all 13 players currently committed to scholarships -- eight returners and five incoming freshmen -- he is continuing to recruit just in case.

Two returning players, junior big man D.J. Funderburk and redshirt junior guard Devon Daniels have both indicated that they will go through the NBA draft process.. 

"We're talking to graduates, we're talking to different people,: Keatts said. " I know everybody loves to do the numbers game and they'll add up and say 'well, you've already got 13 guys and you've only got 13 scholarships.'

"In today's world, I can go to the (transfer) portal tonight and we could have five guys in the portal, not that it's going to happen. What if (someone tells Funderburk) he's a late first round guy or something happens with Devin? You have to continue to recruit just in case those situations happen."

