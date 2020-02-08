AllWolfpack
Wolfpack offers 2021 shooting guard Trevor Keels

Brett Friedlander

The NC State basketball team might not have a game this weekend, but that doesn't mean coahc Kevin Keatts and his staff are taking time off to rest up for the stretch run to the current season.

They're apparently hard at work trying to solidify the Wolfpack's future.

According to several sources, Keatts and his assistants were in Fairfax, Va., on Friday to watch five-star 2021 shooting guard Trevor Keels of Paul VI Catholic School play in his team's 85-58 win against against Our Lady of Good Counsel of Olney, Md.

The website VerbalCommits.com reports that Keatts has extended an offer to the 6-foot-5 junior, adding to his list that also includes offers from State rivals North Carolina and Duke.

Keels is ranked No. 15 nationall overall and No. 3 among shooting guards by Rivals.com.

Landing a prospect of his stature would continue the momentum Keatts and his staff have build by assembling a top-5 national class for 2020 that includes five-star wing Josh Hall, four-star point guard Cam Hayes, four-star big man Ebenezer Dowuona, three-star shooting guard Shaq Moore and three-star power forward Nick Farrar.

The Wolfpack has already secured one significant commitment by a high school junior. Four-star combo guard Terquavion Smith of Farmville Central pledged to Keatts last year.

