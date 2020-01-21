WolfpackMaven
State Has Knocked off Defending Champ Before

Brett Friedlander

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- The NC State basketball team is leading 28-26 at halftime tonight at Virginia.

While there's still at least 20 minutes left to play -- and understanding that this group of Cavaliers isn't the same as the one that won the national title last April -- it wouldn't be the first time that the Wolfpack has knocked off a defending champion.

In fact, it's happened twice since 2000. Of course, State has had 17 opportunities to do it. But hey, two is still better than none.

The most recent of those victories came recently, in 2017-18, when coach Kevin Keatts' first State team took down then-No. 10 North Carolina 95-91 in overtime at the Dean Dome. 

The other came all the way back in 2004-05, when the Wolfpack upset UConn 65-62 in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Worchester, Mass., to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first of two times during the tenure of coach Mark Gottfried.

Here are the other instances in which State went head-to-head against the defending champs since the turn of the current century (and didn't do as well):

2017-18: UNC 96, State 89

2015-16: Duke 88, State 78; Duke 88, State 80; Duke 92, State 89 (ACC tournament)

2010-11: Duke 92, State 78; Duke 76, State 52

2009-10: UNC 77, State 63; UNC 74, State 61

2005-06: Duke 81, State 68

2002-03: Maryland 75, State 60; Maryland 68, State 65

2001-02: Duke 75, State 57; Duke 108, State 71; Duke 91, State 61 (ACC tournament)

 

