Wolfpack Maven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

How Much Will It Cost to See State-UNCG game?

Brett Friedlander

Sunday's game between NC State and UNC Greensboro at Greensboro Coliseum might be just another pre-Christmas nonconference game for the Wolfpack. But it's a big deal to the Spartans and their fans,

The matchup will mark the first time the Spartans have hosted an ACC opponent since Nov. 11, 2016 against Virginia. It's also their first game against an ACC foe since their win against the Wolfpack at PNC Arena in 2017.

It's also a "gold out" game, with Spartans fans being asked to wear their school color to the game.

Ticket prices on the secondary market, which are higher than might otherwise be expected for a game such as this, reflect the excitment being generated by UNCG fans. 

Here's a sampling of the get-in prices on several of the major ticket sites (keep in mind that some of these prices don't include fees and service charges):

STUBHUB

Upper corner: $29.80

Upper baseline: $30.10

Upper side: $36.55

Lower corner: $44.17

Lower baseline: $44.30

Lower side: $50.76

Most expensive: $95.13 (Sect. 108, row CC, lower side)

SEAT GEEK

Upper corner: $38

Upper baseline: $38

Upper side: $51

Lower corner: $54

Lower baseline: $54

Lower side: $69

Most expensive: $79 (Sect. 121, row E, lower corner)

SEAT GEEK

None available

VIVID SEATS

Upper corner: $30

Upper baseline: $30

Upper side: n/a

Lower corner: $43

Lower baseline: $43

Lower side: $90

Most expensive: $90 (Sect. 108, row CC, lower side)

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gottfried Fires Back at the NCAA

Brett Friedlander

Like his former employer, the ex-State basketball coach has responded aggressively to allegations involving the recruitment of Dennis Smith Jr. Read more

Who Will Be State's Next College Football Hall of Famer?

Brett Friedlander

There are several legitimate Wolfpack candidates for future induction into the shrine. Read more

NC State All-Decade Special Teams

Brett Friedlander

Here's a list of the Wolfpack's best player at each position between the years 2010-19. Read more

Humbled Holt: 'I'm A Representation of All The Great NC State Receivers'

Brett Friedlander

Here's what Torry Holt said Tuesday on the occasion of his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. Read more

Yow Honored By National Football Foundation

Brett Friedlander

The retired State athletic director is the first female winner of the John L. Toner Award for excellence in athletic administration. Read more

NC State All-Decade Offense

Brett Friedlander

Here's a list of the Wolfpack's best player at each position between the years 2010-19. Read more

Two Defensive Backs Enter Transfer Portal

Brett Friedlander

De'Von Graves and Malik Dunlap are the latest players to leave the Wolfpack following this year's 4-8 season. Read more

State Submits Response to NCAA Allegations

Brett Friedlander

The university "strenuously disputes and is contesting" the most serious charges levied against the Wolfpack in connection with the Dennis Smith Jr. case. Read more

Torry Holt Set for Hall of Fame Induction Tuesday

Brett Friedlander

The 1998 ACC Player of the Year will be the sixth Wolfpack player to become a member of the college football shrine. Read more

NC State All-Decade Defense

Brett Friedlander

Here is a list of the Wolfpack's best player at each position from the years 2010-2019. Read more