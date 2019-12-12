How Much Will It Cost to See State-UNCG game?

Sunday's game between NC State and UNC Greensboro at Greensboro Coliseum might be just another pre-Christmas nonconference game for the Wolfpack. But it's a big deal to the Spartans and their fans,

The matchup will mark the first time the Spartans have hosted an ACC opponent since Nov. 11, 2016 against Virginia. It's also their first game against an ACC foe since their win against the Wolfpack at PNC Arena in 2017.

It's also a "gold out" game, with Spartans fans being asked to wear their school color to the game.

Ticket prices on the secondary market, which are higher than might otherwise be expected for a game such as this, reflect the excitment being generated by UNCG fans.

Here's a sampling of the get-in prices on several of the major ticket sites (keep in mind that some of these prices don't include fees and service charges):

STUBHUB

Upper corner: $29.80

Upper baseline: $30.10

Upper side: $36.55

Lower corner: $44.17

Lower baseline: $44.30

Lower side: $50.76

Most expensive: $95.13 (Sect. 108, row CC, lower side)

SEAT GEEK

Upper corner: $38

Upper baseline: $38

Upper side: $51

Lower corner: $54

Lower baseline: $54

Lower side: $69

Most expensive: $79 (Sect. 121, row E, lower corner)

SEAT GEEK

None available

VIVID SEATS

Upper corner: $30

Upper baseline: $30

Upper side: n/a

Lower corner: $43

Lower baseline: $43

Lower side: $90

Most expensive: $90 (Sect. 108, row CC, lower side)