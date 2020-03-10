AllWolfpack
Wolfpack loading up on Wide Receiver Talent

Brett Friedlander

NC State football coach Dave Doeren loaded up on wide receiver talent in this year's recruiting class, signing five new players at that position.

Apparently, even that's not enough.

Becuase over the past three days, he's bolstered the Wolfpack's receiving corps with two more playmakers for the future.

On Saturday, Julian Gray of Hopewell High School in Huntersville became the first player to commit to the State's class of 2021. Then Tuesday, he was joined in the fold by fellow in-state three-star prospect Jakolbe Baldwin of Richmond High School in Rockingham.

Gray is a 6-0, 185-pound, is a speedster who has posted a verified 40 time of 4.49. He caught 57 passes for 1,217 yards and nine touchdowns as a high school junior last season and chose the Wolfpack over ACC rivals, Virginia Tech, Duke and Georgia Tech.

In a social media post announcing his commitment, Gray called his decision to attend State a "lifelong dream come true."

The 5-11, 175-pound Baldwin is a big-play receiver who averaged better than 20 yards per reception last season while making 34 receptions for 687 yards and eight touchdowns. He also runs track, posting solid marks in both the 400 meters and long jump.

