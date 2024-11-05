Ex-UNC Guard Scores First NC State Basketball Points of Season
Senior guard/forward Dontrez Styles, now two years removed from his sophomore season as a UNC basketball player, drew a start in the first NC State basketball regular season game of his career, a season-opening home bout against the USC Upstate Spartans in the Lenovo Center on Monday night.
ALSO READ: Previously Injured NC State Player Dresses in Opener
And the 6-foot-6, 210-pound Styles, a former four-star recruit out of Kinston, N.C., goes down in the NC State basketball history books as the player who scored the first points of the 2024-25 Wolfpack's official debut. Not only that, but the 22-year-old knocked down the game's first 3-pointer and accounted for four of his team's first six made baskets from the field.
A solid start in a NC State basketball jersey, indeed.
At the time of this article's publishing, Styles had tallied nine points and one rebound in his first seven minutes of action against the Spartans, shooting 4-for-5 from the field and 1-for-2 from downtown. The Wolfpack led, 44-30, with a few minutes remaining in the first half.
Last season, following two campaigns as a seldom-used reserve in Chapel Hill, Styles averaged 12.8 and 5.8 rebounds across 33.5 minutes per game as a full-time starter at Georgetown.
Dontrez Styles and Kevin Keatts' eighth NC State basketball squad next host Presbyterian at 7 p.m. ET Friday (ACC Network Extra).
ALSO READ: NC State Guard Powers 'Run It Back' Hype Video
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more on the 2024-25 Wolfpack's season opener and other NC State basketball news.