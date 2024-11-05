All Wolfpack

Ex-UNC Guard Scores First NC State Basketball Points of Season

NC State basketball newcomer Dontrez Styles fueled the Wolfpack attack early in the opener.

UNC basketball guard Dontrez Styles
UNC basketball guard Dontrez Styles / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Senior guard/forward Dontrez Styles, now two years removed from his sophomore season as a UNC basketball player, drew a start in the first NC State basketball regular season game of his career, a season-opening home bout against the USC Upstate Spartans in the Lenovo Center on Monday night.

And the 6-foot-6, 210-pound Styles, a former four-star recruit out of Kinston, N.C., goes down in the NC State basketball history books as the player who scored the first points of the 2024-25 Wolfpack's official debut. Not only that, but the 22-year-old knocked down the game's first 3-pointer and accounted for four of his team's first six made baskets from the field.

A solid start in a NC State basketball jersey, indeed.

At the time of this article's publishing, Styles had tallied nine points and one rebound in his first seven minutes of action against the Spartans, shooting 4-for-5 from the field and 1-for-2 from downtown. The Wolfpack led, 44-30, with a few minutes remaining in the first half.

Last season, following two campaigns as a seldom-used reserve in Chapel Hill, Styles averaged 12.8 and 5.8 rebounds across 33.5 minutes per game as a full-time starter at Georgetown.

Dontrez Styles and Kevin Keatts' eighth NC State basketball squad next host Presbyterian at 7 p.m. ET Friday (ACC Network Extra).

Published
