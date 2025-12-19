Three-Star 2027 Small Forward Speaks on NC State Visit

While NC State remains focused on adding players to its 2026 recruiting class, head coach Will Wade and his staff are also starting to target several prospects in the 2027 class. One of those prospects is a three-star small forward from North Carolina who recently took a gameday visit to the Wolfpack's loss to Kansas and spoke about the experience.

Three-Star Small Foward Details NC State Visit

One of the 2027 prospects that NC State has been targeting is Thomas Vickery, a three-star small forward from Myers Park in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Wolfpack extended an offer to Vickery in September and has been actively pursuing him since.

Vickery has taken multiple unofficial visits to NC State and most recently was on campus for the Wolfpack's devastating overtime loss to Kansas on Dec. 13.

While NC State lost the game, Vickery told the Wolfpacker's Jacey Zambel he enjoyed the visit. The three-star small forward explained that he liked the discipline of both teams, something his own team is struggling with. He also noted that the atmosphere at the game was something he's dreamed of playing in front of.

“It was cool, a physical game,” Vickery told Zembal. “They both played so disciplined as teams. That is something we [Myers Park] are struggling with right now, being disciplined."

He later added, “It was amazing with a packed arena, sold-out crowd and it has always been a dream to go out and play in front of a crowd like that.”

Vickery has quickly become one of NC State's top targets in the 2027 recruiting cycle, and the young small forward has also picked up offers from several other Power Four programs, including Tennessee, Cal, and Clemson.

While he's very interested in NC State, Vickery told Zembal that he also wants to take gameday visits with the Vouneteers and Tigers at some point during the 2025-2026 season.

“I definitely want to go to a Tennessee game at some point, and probably a Clemson game too,” Vickery told Zembal.

Although there's still a long way to go in Vickery's recruitment, he'd be a solid addition to the Wolfpack's 2027 class if they were ultimately able to land him. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 99 overall player nationally, the No. 25 small forward, and the No. 5 prospect from North Carolina.

NC State will likely face strong competition to secure a commitment from Vickery, but getting him on campus for a visit likely helped build momentum in their recruitment of the three-star forward.

