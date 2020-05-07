Former Wake Forest Pledge Commits to Wolfpack

Jaylon Gibson, a three-star power forward who re-opened his recruitment when Wake Forest fired coach Danny Manning, has committed to play for NC State.

Gibson averaged 16 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and nearly a blocked shot per game in leading Grace Christian School in Cary to a 21-12 record last season. He will take the roster spot vacated last week when Josh Hall decided to sign with an agent and stay in the NBA draft.

An athletic 6-foot-11 prospect, Gibson has a solid all-around game and a high ceiling. His addition provides insurance in the event that starting power forward D.J. Funderburk joins Hall in remaining in the draft.

Gibson will join four other incoming freshmen that have already signed their National Letter of Intents to play for coach Kevin Keatts and the Wolfpack. The others are point guard Cam Hayes, combo guard Shakeel Moore, power forward Nick Farrar and center Ebenezer Dowuona.