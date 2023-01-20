WATCH: Collins and Rivers Break Down NC State's Victory
NC State's Mimi Collins and Saniya Rivers spoke with the media following the Wolfpack's home win over Miami.
NC State's Mimi Collins and Saniya Rivers spoke with the media following the Wolfpack's home win over Miami.
Twitter: Follow @RobMcLamb and @nick_schnittker on Twitter for updates on NC State Athletics!
Stay tuned to All-Wolfpack on SI for all the latest news for NC State. Follow us on Facebook (All-Wolfpack) as well as Twitter and Instagram (@NCStateonSI).