WATCH: Gantt Talks NC State Ahead of UNC Trip
NC State forward Greg Gantt discussed several topics Friday as the Wolfpack prepares to battle North Carolina.
NC State forward Greg Gantt discussed several topics Friday as the Wolfpack prepares to battle North Carolina.
Twitter: Follow @RobMcLamb and @nick_schnittker on Twitter for updates on NC State Athletics!
Stay tuned to All-Wolfpack on SI for all the latest news for NC State. Follow us on Facebook (All-Wolfpack) as well as Twitter and Instagram (@NCStateonSI).