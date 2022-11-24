Skip to main content
WATCH: NC State Flies Past Dayton

© Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

WATCH: NC State Flies Past Dayton

Led by Jarkell Joiner's 27 points, NC State used an impressive second half to defeat Dayton, 76-64, in Nassau, Bahamas.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

NC State improved to 5-1 on the season with a, 76-64, win over Dayton in the consolation round of the Battle-4-Atlantis.

The Wolfpack trailed by 10 in the first half before using a 17-0 run after halftime to take control of the contest. Jarkell Joiner led NCSU with 27 points. 

Following the game, NC State head coach Kevin Keatts, D.J. Burns Jr., and Jarkell Joiner met with the media. 

Twitter: Follow @RobMcLamb and @nick_schnittker on Twitter for updates on NC State Athletics!

Stay tuned to All-Wolfpack on SI for all the latest news for NC State. Follow us on Facebook (All-Wolfpack) as well as Twitter and Instagram (@NCStateonSI).

In This Article (1)

North Carolina State Wolfpack
North Carolina State Wolfpack

USATSI_19496981
Basketball

WATCH: NC State Flies Past Dayton

By Rob McLamb
221122GibsonT
Football

LOOK: Gibson, NC State Prepare for Tar Heels' High-Powered Offense

By Rob McLamb
221122Beck
Football

WATCH: Beck Preparing NC State Offense for UNC

By Rob McLamb
USATSI_19421288
Football

WATCH: Thomas Excited For Regular Season Finale

By Rob McLamb
221122Finley
Football

Finley Prepares For Return To UNC

By Rob McLamb
USATSI_19491210
Football

LOOK: Wolfpack Falls To Kansas in the Bahamas

By Rob McLamb
Doeren Post BC 2022
Football

Doeren, NC State Look Ahead To UNC

By Rob McLamb
USATSI_19474119
Basketball

VIDEO: Moore Addresses NC State's First Loss

By Rob McLamb
USATSI_19468215
Football

Doeren Talks Loss, NC State Will Press Forward

By Rob McLamb