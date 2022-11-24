WATCH: NC State Flies Past Dayton

NC State improved to 5-1 on the season with a, 76-64, win over Dayton in the consolation round of the Battle-4-Atlantis.

The Wolfpack trailed by 10 in the first half before using a 17-0 run after halftime to take control of the contest. Jarkell Joiner led NCSU with 27 points.

Following the game, NC State head coach Kevin Keatts, D.J. Burns Jr., and Jarkell Joiner met with the media.

