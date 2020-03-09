Is This Officially The End of #Wolfpack(YouKnowWhat)?

It's said that all good things must come to an end. But then, there's also plenty of anecdotal evidence to suggest that the opposite is true.

Even the most dreadful of curses eventually run their course.

The Curse of the Bambino was broken after 86 years when the Boston Red Sox finally won the World Series in 2004. The Curse of the Billy Goat only took 71 years for the Chicago Cubs to shed with their title 2016.

So the question must be asked. And it was asked of tournament MVP Aislinn Konig after NC State beat Florida State in Greensboro on Sunday for the school's first ACC championship since 1991 in any of the four major sports.

Does the Wolfpack winning the ACC women's basketball tournament title officially put to rest the dreaded hashtag #NCState(crap)?

"I don't think that's ever applied to us," said Konig, who scored 18 points and overcame a slow start to make three of her four three-pointers in the decisive second half of State's 71-66 win. "You know, we have had a lot of success over at least my four years here and I'm hoping that we can continue on that and we have a lot of fantastic teams at NC State. As long as you're willing to support them and have confidence in them they're going to show up for you."



If you've followed the Wolfpack for any length of time or have even the most basic of interactions on social media, then you know all about #NCStatecrap -- which is actually a sanitized version of the real hashtag -- and what it means.

It's the theory that there's some kind of mystical dark cloud that hangs over the collective heads of the Wolfpack's most visible athletic programs, dooming them and their fans to everlasting misfortune and frustration -- especially at times in which things finally appear be breaking their way.

Some believe it's a curse stemming from the firing of popular basketball coach and athletic director Jim Valvano in 1990 over allegations -- many of which were unsubstantiated -- spelled out in the book "Personal Fouls" by Peter Golenbock.

Whatever the reason, State has experienced more than its share of bad karma in the three decades since.

But this week, fate finally shined on a Wolfpack team in either men's or women's basketball, football or baseball.

While it takes talented players, good coaching and resilience to win a championship in any sport -- qualities coach Wes Moore's women's basketball team has in abundance -- it also takes at least a drop or two of good fortune.

And the Wolfpack had that happen this week.

For a change, everything that could possibly go right did go right for team representing State.

It started Thursday when third-seeded Duke surrendered the final 14 points of its quarterfinal game to get eliminated by Boston College. Then Friday, No. 1 Louisville got beat in the semifinals by No. 4 FSU, clearing the Wolfpack's path even further.

State then helped itself by building such a big halftime lead in its semifinal against BC that Moore was able to rest star Elissa Cunane and fellow starter Kayla Jones for most of the second half -- keeping them fresh for the final.

Then Sunday when Florida State ran off 10 unanswered points to take a five-point lead with 3:45 remaining and it looked as if #NCStatecrap was kicking into high gear, Konig, Cunane and their teammates kicked the curse to the curb.

The Wolfpack outscored the Seminoles 13-3 the rest of the way to set off an emotional celebration that hasn't been seen since coach Ray Tanner's baseball team won its ACC tournament title in 1992.

So is #NCStatecrap officially dead?

Does this championship open the floodgates for more to come, starting this spring with a baseball team that's off to a 12-2 start?

That's yet to be determined. In the meantime, Moore said everyone -- especially the Wolfpack's long-suffering fans -- should just forget the past and just enjoy the sunshine now that the dark cloud that has been following them for so long has finally been lifted.

"I know what was meant by the question a minute ago," Moore said, attacking the subject head-on. "It's been awhile since we've won one. So for our fans it means the world to me for us to win a championship for them. Obviously the players, the staff, everyone involved in it day-to-day, but also for them, year-after-year after year being there for us."