Wolfpack Flashback: A Selection Sunday Shocker

The only Madness going on this March is taking place off the court, with the final three days of the ACC tournament and the entire NCAA tournament cancelled in response to the growing coronavirus crisis. With no actual games to report on, SI All Wolfpack is looking back in time to remember some of NC State's best postseason games from the past. Today, on Selection Sunday, we relive a game that got the Wolfpack into the NCAA field and started a postseason run for the ages.