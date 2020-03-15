AllWolfpack
Wolfpack Flashback: A Selection Sunday Shocker

Brett Friedlander

The only Madness going on this March is taking place off the court, with the final three days of the ACC tournament and the entire NCAA tournament cancelled in response to the growing coronavirus crisis. With no actual games to report on, SI All Wolfpack is looking back in time to remember some of NC State's best postseason games from the past. Today, on Selection Sunday, we relive a game that got the Wolfpack into the NCAA field and started a postseason run for the ages.

 

Konig: Wolfpack Women Upset, But Understanding of NCAA Cancellation

NC State basketball star Aislinn Konig discusses the range of emotions she and her Wolfpack teammates have experienced over the past week between the high of winning the ACC women's tournament championship and the low of the NCAA tournament's cancellation. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Flashback: State Beats Maryland in ACC's Greatest Game

With this year's ACC and NCAA tournament having been cancelled in response to the coronavirus crisis, here is a look back in time at what is generally considered the greatest game in ACC history -- NC State's 103-100 overtime victory against Maryland in the 1974 tournament final. Read more

Brett Friedlander

How to Get Refunds for Tickets to Canceled ACC, NCAA Tourney Games

If you bought tickets to this year’s cancelled ACC men’s basketball tournament, you will be refunded for all games that weren’t played. Here's how to get your money back. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Declare Victory, Raise a Banner. Why Not?

As one of the teams still playing when the ACC men's basketball tournament was halted, NC State can technically claim a one-eighth share of the championship. So why not celebrate it? Read more

Brett Friedlander

Cunane a Finalist for the Lisa Leslie Award

NC State star is one of five candidates in consideration for award honoring the best center in women's college basketball. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State Assistant Siddle Hired to UNCW job

The long-time aide to coach Kevin Keatts returns to the Seahawks, who he helped to two NCAA tournament appearances in 2016-17. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Athletes Are The Big Losers in Tournament Cancellations

Seniors are especially affected by the loss of their final opportunities to represent their schools and win championships now that the NCAA has canceled or suspended all athletic activities in response to the coronavirus crisis. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Stunned NC State Fans React to ACC Cancellation

Anticipation over a quarterfinal showdown with Duke quickly turned into disappointment and in come cases, anger after the remainder of the ACC tournament was cancelled Tuesday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Remainder of ACC Tournament Canceled

Brett Friedlander

State wrestling claims four top-10 seeds at it pursues the NCAA team national championship this weekend in Minneapolis ...

