Wolfpack Eyes Statement Win as Virginia Comes to Raleigh

RALEIGH — After taking down Wake Forest to start the conference schedule with a win, NC State appears to have some momentum to push forward through league play. The next test is a sizable one, both literally and figuratively, as No. 21 Virginia arrives at the Lenovo Center for a Saturday matinee matchup against the Wolfpack.

"Real big opportunity for us," senior guard Quadir Copeland said after the Wake Forest Win. "... It isn't a rest period, so we're going to recover and get ready to go get that win."

Virginia likely already lost its spot in the AP Top 25, as the Cavaliers fell to in-state rival Virginia Tech on the road in triple overtime on the same day the Wolfpack opened ACC play with a win. Dropping the opening two games of the conference schedule would be a massive problem for first-year head coach Ryan Odom.

As for NC State, Will Wade and Co. need to beat top-level competition as much as possible the rest of the way to ensure a stress-free journey to the NCAA Tournament. After their loss to Virginia Tech, the Cavaliers dropped to a Quadrant-2 opponent for the Wolfpack on Saturday. Even so, it is a massive chance for the Pack to make a name for itself in the ACC early on.

The challenges Virginia poses

Both Wade and Odom entered the 2025-25 season with the expectation that they'd immediately turn around their historic programs. The pair is off to solid starts in their respective missions, but some would argue Odom is ahead of Wade in the race. Virginia (11-2, 0-1 ACC) ran through its non-conference opponents behind a few key statistical categories.

The Cavaliers attack the offensive glass with reckless abandon, averaging offensive rebounds on 40.9% of their trips down the court, which ranks 7th in the country according to KenPom. The frontcourt pair of Thijs De Ridder and Johann Grunloh, a 7-foot German freshman, has been devastating opposing defenses, with De Ridder leading the team in scoring after averaging 16.5 points through the first 13 games.

Grunloh's size allowed him to average 2.7 blocks per game, good for 10th in the country and fourth amongst other Power Five shot blockers. NC State hasn't seen an individual shot blocker like the young Virginia big man so far, but it did struggle against an elite shot-blocking team in Seton Hall. The Wolfpack will need the best versions of Musa Sagnia and Ven-Allen Lubin to combat Grunloh and De Ridder.

Odom brought in Malik Thomas, an experienced scoring guard, from San Francisco to help pace the offense. While he averages 12.2 points, he hasn't been as efficient as the Cavaliers would've hoped. Thomas is shooting just 27.9% from 3-point range, something NC State may try to exploit. However, this could be a dangerous proposition, as Thomas is a career 36.9% shooter from deep and a microwave scorer. The Pack already experienced the Melvin Council Jr. game, after all.

Dueling the Cavaliers

NC State should have an athletic advantage over the Cavaliers, especially at the guard spots. Virginia might have a difficult time containing an oversized guard in Copeland, but he will need to be smarter with his drives with the shot blockers lurking inside.

The key for the Wolfpack might be winning the turnover battle. Virginia doesn't generate many steals or non-steal turnovers, forcing those on just 6.1% of opponent possessions. If Copeland and the other guards take care of the ball and shoot the ball well on the perimeter, a 2-0 start to conference play isn't out of the question for NC State.

