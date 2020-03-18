Wolfpack Flashback: Luck of the Irish

The only Madness going on this March is taking place off the court, with the NCAA tournament cancelled in response to the growing coronavirus crisis. With no actual games to report on, SI All Wolfpack is looking back in time to remember some of NC State's best postseason games from the past. Today, we look at the Wolfpack's history on St. Patrick's Day, a day in which the luck of the Irish has been with it (at least, for the most part)

It's Tuesday, March 17, the day in which play was supposed to begin in the 2020 NCAA tournament.

Would NC State have been playing had their been a First Four in Dayton?

Maybe, maybe not.

We'll never know,

The Wolfpack's season was ended only a few hours before a pivotal ACC tournament quarterfinal matchup against Duke last Thursday that would have solidified its postseason fate one way or the other.

While the Luck of the Irish clearly wasn't with coach Kevin Keatts and his team -- or anyone else in college basketball, for that matter -- St. Patrick's Day has actually been good to State teams in the past.

Here's a look at the four times the Wolfpack has played in the NCAA tournament on this date:

1985, State 86, UTEP 73

Playing on the same court in which his buzzer-beating dunk beat Houston for the national championship two years earlier, Lorenzo Charles returned to The Pit in Albuquerque to lead the Wolfpack to another tournament victory.

This time Charles scored 30 points on 12 of 15 shooting, to go along with 10 rebounds. And he did much of the damage despite a zone defense employed by Miners' coach Don Haskins to stop him from dominating inside.

Instead of forcing the ball in to Charles, State coach Jim Valvano had his star big man step out onto the wing, where he foiled the zone by making four early jumpers.

“The shots kept falling,” he said after the game, “so I kept putting them up.”

Undersized point guard Spud Webb added 29 points and seven rebounds to lead a second half surge that saw the Wolfpack turn a three-point halftime advantage into a comfortable victory that sent it on to a regional semifinal matchup with Alabama in Denver.

1989: State 81, South Carolina 66

Fire and Ice were at their best in this first round game in Providence, R.I. Rodney Monroe scored 22 points, making 3 of 4 three-pointers along the way while his backcourt mate Chris Corchiani handed out 11 assists while scoring 12 points, eight of which came from the line.

Chucky Brown and Kelsey Weems (12 points each), and Brian Howard (11 points) also scored in double figures while Avie Lester pulled down 11 rebounds for the fifth-seeded Wolfpack, which shot 57% from the floor as a team, jumped out to a big early lead and rolled past the 12th-seeded Gamecocks.

2002: UConn 77, State 74

After beating Michigan State in the opening round, seventh-seeded State took No. 2 UConn right down to the wire in Washington D.C. behind the emotion of freshman star Julius Hodge and the outside shooting of senior guard Anthony Grundy.

The Wolfpack pulled to within one when Marcus Melvin hit a three-pointer with 47 seconds left, then appeared to get the stop it needed when Caron Butler's jumper late in the shot clocked came up short. But referee Scott Thornley ruled that Hodge's hand had hit Butler's arm on the shot, awarding him three shots with 11 seconds remaining.

State still ended up with a shot to tie the game at the buzzer, but Hodge misfired, sending him to the locker room with his jersey over his head to hide his disappointment.

Hodge swore that he didn't make contact with Butler, saying "for a call like that to send us home and end our season, that's just hard to swallow." He then vowed to return to the NCAA tournament the following year "and I'm not going to be denied."



True to his word, Hodge made the most of a second chance against UConn, leading the Wolfpack to a victory against the Huskies in the 2005 NCAA second round.

2006: State 58, Cal 52

The 10th-seeded Wolfpack came into its opening round game in Dallas mired in a four-game losing streak, but it snapped out of the funk behind the clutch shooting of senior guard Cameron Bennerman.

Bennerman scored 18 points, including a decisive three-pointer from the right wing in which he faked a defender off his feet before hitting the shot that put State ahead for good with 32.3 seconds remaining.

"You need special players to step up and make plays and Cameron's been that guy for us throughout the season," coach Herb Sendek said. "He was really special tonight. Down the stretch, he made the field goals that allowed us to have the lead that we finished with."

Big man Cedric Simmons was the only other State player to score in double figures with 12 points as the Wolfpack used a late 16-4 run to overcome a deficit and beat the Bears.