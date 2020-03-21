AllWolfpack
Wolfpack Flashback: Bringing Villanova to Tears

Brett Friedlander

The only Madness going on this March is taking place off the court, with the NCAA tournament cancelled in response to the growing coronavirus crisis. With no actual games to report on, SI All Wolfpack is looking back in time to remember some of NC State's best postseason games from the past. Today, we look back at a game in which the Wolfpack left a No. 1 seed in tears -- literally -- with a second round upset. 

The image has become one of the most iconic memes on the internet: A young coed, disappointed by her top-seeded team's early exit from the NCAA tournament, playing her piccolo while tears stream down her face.

What most people outside of the Wolfpack Nation may have forgotten is that it was NC State that made the Villanova band member cry.

The eighth-seeded Wolfpack produced one of the high points of the Mark Gottfried era with a 71-68 upset of the Wildcats, the No. 1 seed in the NCAA's East Region, on this date: March 21, 2015 in Pittsburgh. The victory sent State to the Sweet 16 while handing Villanova only its third loss of the season.

It was the Wolfpack's first win against a No. 1 seed since its national championship victory against Houston in 1983. After it was over, point guard Cat Barber hugged teammate Des Lee, pounded his chest and yelled "All heart!"

While a lot of heart went into the victory, State's dominance in the paint and on the boards also played a role in the emotional victory. 

The Wolfpack made only three three-pointers in the game, but held Villanova to just 25.9 percent shooting in the paint and outrebounded the Wildcats 44-32 with big men Lennard Freeman and Abdul-Malik Abu each pulling down 12 rebounds apiece.

Offensively, Trevor Lacey led a balanced attack with 17 points while Barber and Abu added 13 each and Freeman scored 11. After leading most of the way, by as much as 12, State held on for the victory when Ralston Turner hit a pair of free throws with one second remaining.

The upset of Villanova was one of four games State has played in its postseason history on March 21.

In 2004, though, it was the Wolfpack that was left in tears following a 75-73 second round loss to Vanderbilt in Orlando that saw State squander a 10-point lead in the final 2 1/2 minutes. The Commodores' comeback was aided greatly by a marginal intentional foul call on Marcus Melvin that gave Vandy two free throws and possession.

State also lost a 60-49 decision to St. John's, at home in Reynolds Coliseum, in a regional semifinal in 1952. The news was better in 1986, when State outlasted Iowa State 70-66 in Kansas City to earn a spot in the Elite Eight.

