AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

Wolfpack Flashback: Done In By a Different Virus

Brett Friedlander

The only Madness going on this March is taking place off the court, with the NCAA tournament cancelled in response to the growing coronavirus crisis. With no actual games to report on, SI All Wolfpack is looking back in time to remember some of NC State's best postseason games from the past. On this date in 1985, the Wolfpack had another season end because of an illness ... and a seldom-used reserve from Raleigh

Five years before NC State’s 2019-20 basketball season came to an end as a result of the coronavirus, the Wolfpack fell victim to a different kind of ailment.

Along with an assist from a seldom-used Raleigh native.

It happened in the Sweet 16 against Loiusville at Syracuse’s Carrier Dome on this date, March 27, in 2015.

This time, the offending sickness was a stomach bug that left point guard Cat Barber violently ill at the team hotel the night before the game.

The sophomore, who had averaged 15 points and four assists in State’s previous NCAA tournament wins against LSU and top-seeded Villanova, “just had no zip,” in the words of coach Mark Gottfried. Barber missed all seven of his three-point attempts in the first half and went 3 of 14 from the floor for the game as the eighth-seeded Wolfpack was eliminated with a 75-65 loss to the fourth-seeded Cardinals.

It's one of only two games State has ever played on March 27. The other, last year in the NIT against Lipscomb, also brought a season to an end.

Trevor Lacey (18 points) and Ralston Turner (12 points) did their part to extend the Wolfpack's season by combining for seven three-pointers while Kyle Washington came off the bench to score 11. But it was Louisville’s Anton Gill that stole the show at the end.

Gill, who attended Raleigh’s Ravenscroft School before spending his final high school season at Hargrave Military Academy, was averging only 2.4 points per game.

But he scored seven of his team’s points during a decisive 12-3 over the final 8½ minutes, including his seventh three-pointer in 23 games that season -- to end the State’s tournament run.

"It's kind of weird," Gill said after the game. "I didn't really realize we were playing NC State, my hometown team, until someone asked me yesterday. It's funny how some things work."

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The NCAA has issued a warning to schools not following the…

Brett Friedlander

If you absolutely can't live without an actual live sports highlight,…

Brett Friedlander

All Four State Players into Sweet 16 of ACC's "Best of" Bracket

T.J. Warren and Julius Hodge pulled off major upsets while David Thompson and Rodney Monroe also advanced in the ACC's "Best Player of the Last 50 Years" bracket. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Keatts Adjusting to Hardships of Coronavirus Crisis

NC State basketball coach Kevin Keatts provided an update Thursday on what he's doing to stay busy, how his players handled the disappointment of the season's premature end, recruiting and a number of other subjects related to the coronavirus crisis. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Schools are taking a major financial hit because of the cancellation…

Brett Friedlander

Ty Evans Still Competing For QB Job, Even Without Spring Practice

Redshirt freshman Ty Evans was hoping to battle for NC State's starting quarterback job this spring. Instead, he's doing the best he can to stay sharp during the coronavirus shutdown by throwing to former high school teammates in Colorado. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Flashback: Different Rules, Same Result

Two weeks after denying Ralph Sampson and Virginia the ACC tournament title in a game that featured a shot clock and three-point line, NC State beat the Cavaliers again using traditional rules on this date in 1983 to earn a trip to the Final Four. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Funderburk, Daniels To Go Through NBA Draft Process

NC State basketball coach Kevin Keatts said Thursday that D.J. Funderburk and Devon Daniels have filed paperwork to go through the NBA draft evaluation process, though both are likely to return for their senior seasons with the Wolfpack. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Corrigan: 'Good Things Are Going on Here Right Now'

NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan looks back at his first year on the job with the Wolfpack, one that has been come to a premature end because of the coronavirus crisis. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Corrigan: Dealing with an unprecedented crisis

In Part One of an exclusive interview with SI All Wolfpack, NC State Athletic Director Boo Corrigan discusses the decision-making process that led to the cancellation of all athletic events and the fallout surrounding the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Read more

Brett Friedlander