AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

Wolfpack Tipoff: ACC Tournament vs. Pittsburgh

Brett Friedlander

NC State (19-12) vs. Pittsburgh (16-16)

Greensboro Coliseum (23,000)

Approximately 2:30 p.m., ESPN (PxP: Dave O'Brien; Analyst: Jordan Cornette; Sideline: Allison Williams)

Streaming: WatchESPN; Satellite radio: Sirius XM 81; Live stats: GoPack.com

Series history: State leads 18-2 (State leads 1-0 in ACC tournament)

Last meeting: State won 77-73 at PNC Arena, Feb, 29, 2020

Most recent game: State beat Wake Forest 84-64; Pitt beat Wake Forest 81-72

BetOnline line: No line

PROJECTED STARTERS

NC State stats | Pittsburgh stats

NC STATE
Stats
PITTSBURGH
Stats

Markell Johnson

6-1  Senior

13.0 ppg  6.6 apg

Xavier Johnson

6-3  Sophomore

11.6 ppg  5.0 apg

Devon Daniels

6-5  Redshirt Junior

12.4 ppg  5.3 rpg

Trey McGowens

6-4  Sophomore

11.5 ppg  3.3 rpg

C.J. Bryce

6-5  Redshirt Senior

13.3 ppg  6.1 rpg

Au'Diese Toney

6-6  Sophomore

9.6 ppg  4.9 rpg

D.J. Funderburk

6-10 Junior

12.9 ppg  6.1 rpg

Justin Champagnie

6-6  Freshman

12.8 ppg  7.2 rpg

Manny Bates

6-11 Junior

5.2 ppg  2.9 bpg

Eric Hamilkton 

6-9  Graduate

5.5 ppg  4.3 rpg

THEY SAID IT

IMG_0773

"We expect to play hard. I think everybody understands who we are. We play, we get up and down. We’re starting to get a little bit more healthy. We absolutely haven’t been able to play the way we normally would because we haven’t had the depth. But, we’ve got some of our guys that play really good basketball." Coach Kevin Keatts 

"They're really good and they're going to run a bunch of ball screens. They have multiple guys that can dribble, pass and shoot. I think Funderburk has been one of the most improved guys in our league. I think Johnson is one of the better guards in our league Daniels has had a heck of a season. C.J. ... they can come at you in so many different levels. Their last game of the regular season, Beverly went nuts and so they're a really good basketball team." Pittsburgh coach Jeff Capel

"Our approach is that we want to win the whole tournament. Our (women's team), congrats to them for being able to win their conference championship. We want to do the same thing. ... We know what's at stake. We want to give it our all. We had a lot of energy coming in today, because we're ready to play." Redshirt senior wing C.J. Bryce

NOTEABLE

The 13th-seeded Panthers earned their spot in Wednesday's second round against the Wolfpack by beating No. 12 Wake Forest 81-72 behind a 31-point performance from freshman wing Justin Champagnie. Pitt shot 52.3 percent in the game from the floor and forced 18 Deacon turnovers. ...

State won the only previous meeting in an ACC tournament, defeating Pitt 81-70 in the opening round of the 2015 tournament, the last time the event was held in Greensboro. ...

The Wolfpack has won nine straight against the Panthers, but it hasn't been easy. The margin of victory in the last five meetings has been six points or fewer, including a four-point decision in which State had to battle from behind in the final seven minutes less than two weeks ago. ...

This marks State’s 67th appearance in the ACC tournament. The Wolfpack has an all-time record of 72-56 in the event and has won 10 championships. The most recent, however, was in 1987. The last time State won a tournament title in Greensboro was 1974, when the Pack outlasted Maryland, 103-100 in overtime in what is generally considered the greatest game in conference history.

The Wolfpack has an all-time record of 26-24 in ACC tournament games played in Greensboro. ...

State has had a balanced scoring attack all season, with its top four scorers separated by less than one point. C.J. Bryce finished the regular season leading the team at 13.3 points per game. Markell Johnson averages 13.0 points, D.J. Funderburk averages 12.9 points and Devon Daniels is fourth on the team with a 12.4 points per game average. Over the past four games, the Wolfpack has had five different players either lead or tie for the team-lead in scoring ...

Johnson was named to the All-ACC second team on Monday. The senior point guard leads the ACC in assists (6.63 per game) and ranks third in steals (1.93 per game).

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Greensboro Holds Good Memories for Johnson, Wolfpack

NC State defeated UNC Greensboro in December on a halfcourt buzzer-beater by Markell Johnson at Greensboro Coliseum, site of this week's ACC tournament. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Theme nights for the 2020 football season have been announced ...

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack loading up on Wide Receiver Talent

Jakolbe Baldwin of Richmond High School has become the second highly rated-rated receiver to commit to State in a week. Read more

Brett Friedlander

ACC Tourney Show Will Go On, Despite Coronavirus Concerns

While other sports entities have taken drastic measures because of the growing health crisis, the ACC plans to hold its showcase event this week without any major restrictions. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Is This Officially The End of #Wolfpack(YouKnowWhat)?

After nearly three decades of futility and frustration, Sunday's ACC women's basketball tournament title might finally change the karma surrounding the Wolfpack's most visible athletic programs. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Johnson Named Second-Team All-ACC

Senior point guard Markell Johnson leads the league in assists and has been the catalyst for an NC State team fighting for an NCAA tournament bid. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Wrestlers Win Second Straight ACC Title

Jakob Camacho and Hayden Hidlay bring home individual championships as NC State adds the league tournament crown to its undefeated dual meet success. Read more

NC State athletic communications

State softball finishes off sweep of Notre Dame ...

Brett Friedlander

State baseball loses series finale at Virginia on Sunday ...

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Ends Championship Drought with 'Banner' Effort

Behind the long-range shooting of MVP Aislinn Konig and inside strength of Elissa Cunane, NC State beats Florida State 71-66 for its first ACC tournament title in 29 years. Read more

Brett Friedlander