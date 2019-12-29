Wolfpack Tipoff: Game 13, Appalachian State

NC State (9-3, 1-1 ACC) vs. Appalachian State (8-4)

PNC Arena (19,772)

4 p.m., ACC Network (PxP: Will Flemming; Analyst: Paul Biancardi)

Streaming: ACC Network Extra; Live stats: GoPack.com

Series history: State leads 12-1

Last meeting: State won 97-64 at PNC Arena, Dec. 15, 2016

Most recent game: State beat The Citadel 83-63, Appalachian State beat Troy 70-65

BetOnline line: State minus 13 1/2 | Over/Under 144 1/2

PROJECTED STARTERS

NC State stats | Appalachian State stats

NC STATE Stats APPALACHIAN STATE Stats Markell Johnson 6-1 Senior 13.2 ppg 6.9 apg O'Showen Williams 5-11 Senior 9.3 ppg 3.3 rpg Braxton Beverly 6-0 Junior 8.2 ppg 1.7 apg Justin Forrest 6-2 Junior 17.8 ppg 2.4 apg Devon Daniels 6-5 Redshirt Junior 11.3 ppg 4.1 rpg Adrian Delph 6-3 Sophomore 9.5 ppg 5.0 rpg Pat Andree 6-7 Graduate 7.5 ppg 3;2 rpg Isaac Johnson 6-9 Senior 11.8 ppg 9.0 rpg Manny Bates 6-11 Freshman 6.0 ppg 3.2 bpg Hunter Secat 6-9 Redshirt Senior 5.6 ppg 3.3 rpg

They said it

"At the end of the day, what I’m trying to get these guys to understand is that I have eight guys, and I want them all to consider themselves as starters and I rotate them in. It’s so crazy with these guys because everyone is going to play, and my message to them is, ‘Do you want to start the game or finish the game?’ Most kids will say they want to start the game, so I rotate them in. In this particular game I wanted to get Devon Daniels in.” Coach Keatts on his decision not to start leading scorer C.J. Bryce against The Citadel.

"Everybody's been telling me, coach (Kevin Keatts) has been telling me to keep working and just try and find your groove, not to worry about it. We've got big-time players that can take care of things." Sophomore forward Jericole Hellems

Notable

Sunday is Disney/Star Wars night at PNC Arena. Fans are encouraged to wear their favorite Disney and Star Wars costume and apparel. Disney and Star Wars characters will be on the concourse for fans to meet and take pictures ...

App State won the first meeting between these teams in the 1939-40 season and State has won the next 12. ...



Markell Johnson is the only current member of this year’s Wolfpack to have played the last time State played the Mountainners. A freshman backup to point guard Dennis Smith Jr. at the time, Johnson had two points and three assists in 13 minutes of action in the win ...

Speaking of Johnson, he is coming off a game in which he became only the third player in Wolfpack history to record a triple-double. He posted 11 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to join Julius Hodge and Smith Jr. (twice) in the school record books. He was named the ACC's co-Player of the Week for his effort ...

State has won 37 of its last 38 non-conference games at PNC Arena. The Wolfpack is 22-1 in non-conference home games at PNC Arena under head coach Kevin Keatts and currently has a 16-game home winning streak against non-ACC teams. ...

State is 21-1 against current members of the Sun Belt Conference. ...

App State leads the Sun Belt and ranks 16th nationally scoring defense at 62 points per game allowed. In 12 games, only three teams have scored over 70 points against the Mountaineers this season. State ranks 20th in the nationm in scoring offense at 81.8 points per game. The Wolfpack has only been held under 70 points once in its 12 games -- a 69-54 win against Wisconsin on Dec. 4.