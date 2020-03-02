Wolfpack Tipoff: Game 30, at No. 7 Duke

NC State (18-11, 9-9 ACC) vs. No. 7 Duke (23-6, 13-5)

PNC Arena (19,772)

Noon., ACC Network (PxP: Sean McDonough; Analyst: Jay Bilas; Sideline: Allison Williams)

Streaming: WatchESPN; Satellite radio: Sirius XM 970; Live stats: GoPack.com

Series history: Duke leads 147-102 (Duke leads 64-30 in Durham)

Last meeting: State won 88-66 at PNC Arena, Feb. 19, 2020

Most recent game: State beat Pittsburgh 77-73; Duke lost to Virginia 52-50

BetOnline line: Duke minus-12 1/2 | Over/Under 151 1/2

PROJECTED STARTERS

NC State stats | Duke stats

NC STATE Stats DUKE Stats Markell Johnson 6-1 Senior 13.1 ppg 6.5 apg Tre Jones 6-3 Sophomore 16.1 ppg 6.3 apg Devon Daniels 6-5 Redshirt Junior 12.4 ppg 5.1 rpg Wendell Moore 6-6 Freshman 7.5 ppg 4.1 rpg C.J. Bryce 6-5 Redshirt Senior 13.4 ppg 6.4 rpg Cassius Stanley 6-6 Freshman 12.1 ppg 4.8 rpg D.J. Funderburk 6-10 Junior 12.7 ppg 6.0 rpg Matthew Hurt 6-9 Freshman 10.2 ppg 3.9 rpg Manny Bates 6-11 Redshirt Freshman 5.3 ppg 3.0 bpg Vernon Carey 6-10 Freshman 17.6 ppg 8.8 rpg

THEY SAID IT

"It’s tough. I think we've had three Saturday-Monday turnarounds and that's the toughest one. But it's a good team on their home floor. And they're really good, one of the best teams in the country. In the NCAA they'll either be a one or two seed, so obviously it's a big challenge for us. It's a quick turnaround and it's a very good team that we're playing." Coach Kevin Keatts

"I've said it from the get-go: We're very much a developing team," Krzyzewski said. "We won a lot of games. Now we've lost three out of four. The world hasn't come to an end or anything. ... We just have to keep getting experience. How do you get your experience, except by being in these games?" Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski

"We're going to go over there and try to get a win. It's just the next game for us, so it's a huge one going into Duke. It's on us, really." Senior point guard Markell Johnson

NOTABLE

Through Saturday's games, State has a 4-4 record against Quad 1 opponents. Only Florida State has more Quad 1 wins in the ACC. Two of the Wolfpack’s four Quad 1 wins are on the road, at Virginia and at Syracuse. Overall, State has a 4-4 road record against Quad 1 and Quad 2 opponents. ...

The Wolfpack currently has a 9-8 record against Quad 1 and Quad 2 opponents. Only Florida State (13), Virginia (11) and Duke (10) have more Q1 and Q2 wins among ACC teams. ...

Markell Johnson (28), Devon Daniels (25) and DJ Funderburk (21) combined to score 74 of State's 88 points in its win against Duke at PNC Arena earlier this month. The trio outscored the Blue Devils' team by eight. It was the first time since the Wolfpack's 95-91 win at North Carolina on Jan. 27, 2018 (Allerik Freeman/Torin Dorn/Markell Johnson) and only the fourth time since 1990 that the Wolfpack had three players score 20-plus points in the same game ...

Freshman center Manny Bates recorded his first career double-double in Saturday's win against Pittsburgh, posting career highs in points (13) and rebounds (10) while also adding five blocked shots. He now has 81 blocked shots this the season and leads the ACC. He has moved up to third on State’s single-season block list and is vying to become the first freshman to lead the ACC since Florida State's Solomon Alabi in 2008-09. ...

Markell Johnson (6.5 apg) has a narrow lead over Duke’s Tre Jones (6.3 apg) for the ACC lead in assists. Johnson previously led the ACC in assists his sophomore season and would become the first ACC player since North Carolina’s Kendall Marshall (2011 and 2012) be tops in the league twice in his career. Johnson has 182 assists this season and is 15 shy of breaking into the program’s single season top-10 list. ...

Duke enters the week fourth nationally in scoring (82.1), fifth in scoring margin (plus-14.4), fifth in blocked shots (6.0), 22nd in steals (8.1) and 31st in field goal percentage (.470). ...

The 22-point win in the first meeting against the Blue Devils this season was State's most lopsided against a top-10 opponent since 1965. It also beat Saint Joseph's by 22. Duke's loss, meanwhile, tied its second-largest ever as a top-10 team, surpassed only by a 29-point drubbing by St. Peter's in the 1968 NIT. The other 22-point loss was in 1956, also against State.