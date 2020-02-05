Wolfpack Tipoff: Game 23, at Miami

NC State (14-8, 5-6 ACC) vs. Miami (11-10, 3-8)

Watsco Center (8,000)

8:30 p.m., ACC Network (PxP: Chris Cotter; Analyst: Chris Spatola)

Streaming: ACC Network Extra; Satellite radio: Sirius XM 380; Live stats: GoPack.com

Series history: State leads 13-11 (Series is tied 5-5 in Coral Gables)

Last meeting: State won 80-63 at PNC Arena on Jan. 15, 2020

Most recent game: State lost to Louisville 77-57; Miami lost to Pittsburgh 62-57

BetOnline line: State minus-3 | Over/Under 142 1/2

PROJECTED STARTERS

NC State stats | Miami stats

NC STATE Stats MIAMI Stats Markell Johnson 6-1 Senior 12.9 ppg 6.5 apg Harlond Beverly 6-4 Freshman 7.1 ppg 2.4 apg Devon Daniels 6-5 Redshirt Junior 11.4 ppg 5.0 rpg D.J. Vasiljevic 6-3 Senior 14.2 ppg 4.0 rpg C.J. Bryce 6-5 Redshirt Senior 13.2 ppg 6.1 rpg Isaiah Wong 6-3 Freshman 4.8 ppg 1.7 rpg Jericole Hellems 6-7 Sophomore 9.4 ppg 3.5 rpg Sam Waardenburg 6-10 Redshirt Junior 6.1 ppg 6.4 rpg D.J. Funderburk 6-10 Junior 13.0 ppg 6.1 rpg Rodney Miller Jr. 7-0 Redshirt Junior 7.6 ppg 5.8 rpg

THEY SAID IT

"Basketball is not that complicated. I've got to figure out how to get my best players playing better offensively. And they're not right now. It could be a combination of a lot of things -- maybe overthinking, some of those guys are banged up and it could be just the chemistry of playing together."

"We're basically playing three freshmen and three underclassmen. We're just very shorthanded. We're playing without our two leading scorers. In February, you want to be at your best. Now we're just undermanned." Miami coach Jim Larrañaga

"It's a marathon. We're going to have stretches, we had a three-game win stretch and now we're on a three-game losing stretch and we we're looking forward to the grind. I actually learned something when you're getting better and your productivity is going up it's never straight up, it's gonna be up and down. That's what's going on with this team right now. We're still getting better everyday." Redshirt senior wing C.J. Bryce

NOTABLE

Miami is going through a similar injury epidemic to the one that has plagued State throughout the ACC schedule. The Hurricanes have played the past three games without point guard Chris Lykes, their leading scorer, and two of the past three games without third-leading scorer Kameron McGusty. Both players are listed at questionable for Wednesday's game ...

State won the first meeting between these teams this season behind 19 points from D.J. Funderburk. In its most recent trip to Watsco Center, the Wolfpack battled back to win 87-82 last Jan. 3 after trailing by 10 points with less than 10 minutes to go. It went ahead with a 13-0 run and never trailed again.