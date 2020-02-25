AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

Wolfpack Tipoff: Game 28, at UNC

Brett Friedlander

NC State (17-10, 8-8 ACC) vs. North Carolina (10-17, 3-13)

Dean E. Smith Center (21,750)

9 p.m., ESPN (PxP: Rece Davis; Analyst: Jon Crispin; Sideline: Brooke Weisbrod)

Streaming: WatchESPN; Satellite radio: Sirius XM 972; Live stats: GoPack.com

Series history: UNC leads 159-78 (UNC leads 76-24 in Chapel Hill)

Last meeting: State lost 75-65 at PNC Arena, Jan. 29, 2020

Most recent game: State lost to Florida State 67-61; UNC lost to Louisville 72-55

BetOnline line: UNC minus-2 | Over/Under 148 1/2 

PROJECTED STARTERS

NC State stats | UNC stats

NC STATE
Stats
UNC
Stats

Markell Johnson

6-1  Senior

13.0 ppg  6.4 apg

Cole Anthony

6-3  Freshman

19.4 ppg  3.7 apg

Devon Daniels

6-5  Redshirt Junior

12.9 ppg  5.3 rpg

Brandon Robinson

6-5  Senior

12.4 ppg  3.3 rpg

C.J. Bryce

6-5  Redshirt Senior

13.3 ppg  6.2 rpg

Leaky Black

8-8  Sophomore

6.0 ppg  5.0 rpg

D.J. Funderburk

6-10 Junior 

12.4 ppg  5.9 rpg

Garrison Brooks

6-9  Junior

15.2 ppg  8.4 rpg

Manny Bates

6-11 Redshirt Freshman

5.0 ppg  2.9 bpg

Armando Bacot

6-10  Freshman

10-.0 ppg  8.4 rpg

THEY SAID IT

"There was one possession that I just watched again where they ripped the ball from C.J. Bryce and they went down, missed the shot and got five consecutive offensive rebounds before Brooks ended up making the basket. That’s just not who we are. We’ve got to do a better job in that area. Playing a team a second time around, typically the game goes a little bit different. I need it to be different for us as far as controlling those guys on the offensive glass." Coach Kevin Keatts

“I think we've really had the want-to, but the want-to has got to be at different levels and for this team to be successful, our want-to has got to be at a really, really high level. Our execution and staying away from mistakes has really got to be at high level. And we haven't had that kind of experience as regularly or consistently all year as I've wanted. I haven't been able to find the right buttons to push." UNC coach Roy Williams

"There's a little more sense of urgency, but at the same time we try to come into every game like it's the last game. It's freshmen on the team playing for the juniors, it's juniors playing for those seniors that don't get to put that jersey on anymore at the end of the season. So I think our level of intensity and urgency (has) kicked up a little bit." Junior forward D.J. Funderburk

NOTABLE

UNC forward Garrison Brooks, who terrorized State with 25 points and 11 rebounds in the first meeting between the teams this season, is questionable for Tuesday's rematch because of an unspecified illness. He missed Saturday's game against Louisville, but was expected to return to practice on Monday, although coach Roy Williams said his participation would be "limited." ...

Graduate forward Justin Pierce also missed the Louisville game. While Williams reported that his injured ankle has improved, it is uncertain whether Pierce will be able to play against the Wolfpack. ...

As for State's injury situation, coach Kevin Keatts reported that graduate forward Pat Andree's ankle injury has healt sufficiently for him to be in uniform and available to play on Tuesday. ...

The Wolfpack is 12-3 this season when it has its top eight scorers available for the game. It’s 5-7 when it is missing one or more of its key players. ...

State has won only two of its past 10 meetings with the Tar Heels, but both of those victories have come at the Smith Center -- a 95-91 overtime victory in 2018 and a 58-46 win in 2015. ...

The Wolfpack enters Tuesday’s game 4-4 in the ACC on the road this season. Since Kevin Keatts became coach before the 2017-18 season, he has guided State to 12 ACC road wins. Only Virginia’s Tony Bennett (21), Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski (18) and North Carolina’s Roy Williams (14) have more. ...

In five career games against the Tar Heels, junior guard Braxton Beverly is 16 of 26 (61.5%) from three-point range and is averaging 13.0 points per game. In his last three games against UNC, Beverly has shot 73.3% (11-of-15) from beyond the arc. ...

State has struggled on the boards against UNC over the past few seasons. The Tar Heels have outrebounded NC State by a combined 74 rebounds in the last five games and is averaging 17.0 points per game on second chance points against the Pack over that span. In addition to the rebounding advantage, UNC is averaging 46.4 points in the paint in the last five games between the rivals ...

Last week's ACC Player of the Week Devon Daniels has scored in double figures in 10 of his last 11 games and is averaging 15.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game over that span. In his last four games, the redshirt junior guard is averaging 20.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wolfpack Women 'Marching' in Wrong Direction

Loss to Duke on Play4Kay night was the third in four games for the suddely scuffling NC State women's basketball team. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Devonte Brown Named National Player of the Week

The junior outfielder hit .357 in four games last week with a double, three homers and eight RBI for the undefeated Wolfpack. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Play4Kay

Live updates and analysis from NC State's womens basketball game against Duke on a night honoring legendary coach Kay Yow and cancer survivors everywhere. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Devon Daniels Named ACC Player of the Week

Redshirt junior guard Devon Daniels is the second NC State player to earn a weekly honor from the ACC this season after big games against Duke and Florida State. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Determined to Rebound in Second Chance Against UNC

Tar Heel big men Garrison Brooks and Armando Bacot dominated the glass in the first meeting of the rivals, won 75-65 by the Tar Heels. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Loss to FSU Doesn't Hurt Wolfpack's NCAA Chances

NC State dropped only one spot in the NET rankings after Saturday's 67-61 setback to the eighth-ranked Seminoles at PNC Arena. Read more

Brett Friedlander

by

Ryguy3

State women finish second at the ACC swimming & diving championship in Greensboro ...

Brett Friedlander

'Play4Kay' Night More Than Just A Game

NC State's 10th-ranked women's basketball team will play an important game against ACC rival Duke on Monday at Reynolds Coliseum. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Baseball Continues Hot Start with 15-1 win

Sunday's victory completed the NC State's seventh consecutive weekend sweep of a nonconference opponent. Read more

NC State athletic communications

State Lands Defensive Line Help With Penn State Grad Transfer

Daniel Joseph, a former four-star prospect, will play his final season of eligibility with the Wolfpack in 2020. Read more

Brett Friedlander