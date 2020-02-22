Wolfpack Tipoff: Game 27, Florida State

NC State (17-9, 8-7 ACC) vs. No. 6 Duke (22-4, 12-3)

PNC Arena (19,772)

4 p.m., ACC Network (PxP: Wes Durham; Analyst: Seth Jordan Cornette; Sideline: Katie George)

Streaming: ACC Network Extra; Satellite radio: Sirius XM 973; Live stats: GoPack.com

Series history: State leads 31-26 (State leads 15-10 in Raleigh)

Last meeting: State lost 78-73 at Tucker Center, March 2, 2019

Most recent game: State beat Duke 88-66; FSU beat Pittsburgh 82-67

BetOnline line: FSU minus-1 | Over/Under 145

PROJECTED STARTERS

NC State stats | Florida State stats

Markell Johnson 6-1 Senior 13.2 ppg 6.4 apg Trent Forrest 6-4 Graduate 11.6 ppg 4.3 apg Devon Daniels 6-5 Redshirt Junior 12.6 ppg 5.2 rpg M.J. Walker 6-5 Junior 10,5 ppg 1.8 rpg C.J. Bryce 6-5 Redshirt Senior 13.7 ppg 6.3 rpg Devin Vassell 6-7 Sophomore 13.0 ppg 5.3 rpg D.J. Funderburk 6-10 Junior 12.6 ppg 6.0 rpg RaiQuan Gray 6-8 Redshirt Sophomore 6.0 ppg 3.8 rpg Manny Bates 6-11 Redshirt Freshman 5.3 ppg 2.9 bpg Malik Osborne 6-9 Sophomore 6.0 ppg 4.5 pg

THEY SAID IT

"I don’t really talk about that with those guys, we just talk about the next game because I’m not sure they can handle that. If I put pressure on them and say we have to win this game for NCAA hopes, I’m not sure we would respond like we did tonight. So we just talked about the two opportunities we have tonight and taking advantage of them." Coach Kevin Keatts on State's NCAA tournament chances after the Duke win

"From a coaching standpoint, you want to continue to keep rolling, stay in focus and not start relaxing and feeling good about ourselves. We want something to be proud of in March." FSU coach Leonard Hamilton

"These last five (regular season) games, this is definitely the biggest stretch of opportunities for this team and everybody in the program," he said. "But I don't know ... I'm just worried about Florida State right now." Junior forward D.J. Funderburk

NOTABLE

Saturday’s game is the second of two this week in which the Wolfpack face a top-10 opponent. It’s the first time since February 2015 that State has faced consecutive top-10 opponents (A 51-47 loss to No. 2 Virginia on Feb. 11 and a 74-65 win against No. 9 Louisville on Feb. 14). It’s the first time since January 2005 that the Pack faces consecutive top-10 opponents at PNC Arena (An 86-74 loss to No. 5 Duke on Jan. 13 and a 76=68 win against No. 8 Georgia Tech on Feb. 16). ...

The Wolfpack is 5-6 against top-10 teams during Keatts' tenure with the team. It is now 3-2 in those games at home, with the wins coming against No. 2 Duke 96-85 on Jan. 6, 2018 and the No. 6 Blue Devils 88-66 last Wednesday, along with No. 7 Auburn 78-71 on Dec. 19, 2018 while the losses are a 66-65 in overtime setback to No. 3 Virginia last Jan. 29 and to No. 6 Louisville 77-57 earlier this month. ...

A win on Saturday would be the first time since Jan. 1985 that State has beaten consecutive ACC top-10 opponents. The Wolfpack beat No. 5 Duke, 89-71 on Jan. 23 and No.8 Georgia Tech 61-53, on Jan. 30. ...

Through Thursday's NET rankings, State has a 5-2 record against Quadrant 1 opponents. That’s the most Quad 1 wins and best winning percentage (71.4%) of any team in the ACC. The Wolfpack is currently 8-6 against Quad 1 and Quad 2 opponents. ...

State is 6-1 when it shoots 30 percent or better from beyond three-point line and 2-6 when it shoots below 30 percent from long range. ...

According to Florida State's pregame notes, the Seminoles are undefeated this season, 22-0, when outscoring its opponents. ...