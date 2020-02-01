Wolfpack Tipoff: Game 22, Louisville

NC State (14-7, 5-5 ACC) vs. No. 6 Louisville (18-3, 9-1)

PNC Arena (19,772)

2 p.m., ESPN (PxP: Wes Durham; Analyst: Sean Farnha)

Streaming: WatchESPN; Satellite radio: Sirius XM 371; Live stats: GoPack.com

Series history: Louisville leads 12-10 (NC State leads 6-4 in Raleigh)

Last meeting: State lost 84-77 at KFC Yum! Center, Jan. 24, 2019

Most recent game: State lost to UNC 75-65; Louisville beat Boston College 86-69

BetOnline line: Louisville minus-3 1/2 | Over/Under 140 1/2

PROJECTED STARTERS

NC State stats | Louisville stats

NC STATE Stats LOUISVILLE Stats Markell Johnson 6-1 Junior 13.2 ppg 6.5 apg Lamarr Kimble 6-0 Graduate 4.5 ppg 2.9 apg Devon Daniels 6-5 Redshirt Junior 11.3 ppg 5.0 rpg Darius Perry 6-4 Junior 6.4 ppg 3.3 apg ,C.J. Bryce 6-5 Redshirt Senior 13.1 ppg 6.2 rpg Dwayne Sutton 6-5 Redshirt Senior 9.1 ppg 8.6 rpg Jericole Hellems 6-7 Sophomore 9.6 ppg 3.5 rpg Jordan Nwora 6-7 Junior 19.5 ppg 7.4 rpg D.J. Funderburk 6-10 Junior 13.1 ppg 6.0 rpg Steven Enoch 6-1 Redshirt Senior 10.6 ppg 6.2 rpg

THEY SAID IT

"We need to fix our issues with mental and physical toughness if we want to win those games. That’s what it’ll come down to. On any night, any team in this league can beat you. But the fortunate thing is this year you can beat anyone as well." Coach Kevin Keatts

"When you have several guys who are capable of having a really good night on offense, it makes the challenge greater for the opponent. We've played a lot of teams like that, so I know how we feel going into a game where they've got an inside attack (and) they've got a couple guys on the perimeter that can hurt you. They push the ball so well. That's the type of challenge that we have." Louisville coach Chris Mack

"We’ve got to keep our heads high. We have to keep our confidence going. We still know that we’re a really good team. We’ve got a lot of talent. We’ve just got to capitalize down the stretch better." Redshirt senior wing C.J. Bryce

NOTABLE

Saturday's game is Military Appreciation Day and State has partnered with Support U.S. Armed Forces to collect paper items to support veterans and their families.Ticket holders are asked to bring items such as household paper goods, toilet paper, facial tissue, paper plates, paper towels, trash bags and zip-loc bags to donate as they enter the arena. Donation bins will be located at the North, South and East entrances to PNC Arena. ...

State had its 11-game home win streak snapped on Monday night when it dropped a 75-65 decision to rival North Carolina. ...

Saturday's game will mark the 10th time State has faced a top-10 opponent under coach Kevin Keatts. The Wolfpack is 4-5 against top-10 teams in the nine previous games, including a 2-1 mark against top-10 teams at PNC Arena. State defeated No. 2 Duke 96-85 on Jan. 6, 2018, and No. 7 Auburn 78-71 on Dec. 19, 2018 while losing to No. 3 and eventual national champion Virginia in overtime 66-65 last Jan. 29. ...

Last season at Louisville, State committed 23 turnovers in losing to the Cardinals. It's the Wolfpack's most turnovers in the 90 games of the Keatts era. State finished the game -8 in turnover margin and has an 11-13 record in the Keatts’ era record when it loses the turnover battle. ...

Hazard, Ky., native Braxton Beverly has shot well against his home state school. In two career games against the Cardinals, Beverly is averaging 16 points per game and shooting 66.7 percent from the floor (12 of 18) He's also shooting 66.7 percent on 3-pointers (8 of 12). State is 9-1 this season when Beverly hits two or more 3-pointers in a game. He is one trey from tying for 10th on the program’s all-time list. ...

In 10 ACC games, the Wolfpack has attempted 161 free throws while its opponents have made 161 free throws. In its five conference losses, State’s opponents are averaging 24 attempt 24 free throw attempts per game, compared to only 14.8 for the Wolfpack ...

In its first 15 games overall this season, State scored fewer than 70 points only once (69 vs. Wisconsin). But in the last six games, the Wolfpack has topped the 70-point mark only once has scored more than 60 points just twice. The Wolfpack ranks fifth in the ACC in field goal percentage at 44.8 percent for the season, but is shooting only 39.6 percent in the last six games (26.2 percent from 3-point range).