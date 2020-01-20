Wolfpack Tipoff: Game 19, at Virginia

NC State (13-5, 4-3 ACC) vs. Virginia (12-5, 4-3)

John Paul Jones Arena (14,593)

7 p.m., ESPN (PxP: Sean McDonough; Analyst: Jay Bilas; Sideline: Allison Williams)

Streaming: WatchESPN; Satellite radio: Sirius XM 380; Live stats: GoPack.com

Series history: State leads 66-63 (17-37 in Charlottesville, 0-8 at JPJ Arena)

Last meeting: State lost 76-55 at Spectrum Center, Charlotte (ACC tournament) March 14, 2019

Most recent game: State beat Clemson 60-54; Virginia beat Georgia Tech 63-58

BetOnline line: State plus 5 | Over/Under 117 1/2

PROJECTED STARTERS

NC State stats | Virginia stats

NC STATE Stats VIRGINIA Stats Markell Johnson 6-1 Senior 13.1 ppg 6.8 apg Kihei Clark 5-9 Sophomore 9.8 ppg 5.9 apg Devon Daniels 6-5 Redshirt Junior 11.2 ppg 4.7 rpg Tomas Woldetensae 6-5 Junior 4.5 ppg 2.1 rpg C.J. Bryce 6-5 Redshirt Senior 15.0 ppg 6.6 rpg Braxton Key 6-8 Senior 10.4 ppg 7.1 rpg D.J. Funderburk 6-10 Junior 13.1 ppg 6.0 rpg Mamadi Diakite 6-9 Redshirt Senior 13.4 ppg 6.8 rpg Manny Bates 6-11 Redshirt Freshman 5.7 ppg 3.1 bpg Jay Huff 7-1 Redshirt Junior 9.1 ppg 6.2 rpg

THEY SAID IT

"All I can tell you is we have a short, short, short turnaround and they're good. They do a good job defensively. They've always been one of the best defensive tema sin the country for a long, long time. We've got to try to take one day to fiure out how to score against those guys and they make it tough for you." Coach Kevin Keatts

"This team, it's all new to them for the most part. The spots that the few returners are in, this is new to be in that sport and the new guy have never been in that spot. It's learning. I thought there were going to be some struggles, (but) I can tell the guys are laying it on the line." UVa coach Tony Bennett

"It could be tough, but I believe in all these guys. The work we're putting in right now, the way everybody's been playing, we'll be fine." Junior guard Braxton Beverly on the the short turnaround from Saturday's game and the possibility that Manny Bates and Pat Andree might not be available

NOTABLE

The stats of Bates and Andree won't be known until right before gametime. Bates, a reshirt freshman who ranks among the nation's leaders in blocked shots, left Saturday's game midway through the first half after taking a direct blow to the neck. He did not return. Andre injured his right ankle late in the game when he came down on another players' foot. He left PNC Arena on crutches, wearing a walking boot. If both players are unable to play at UVa, State will only have seven scholarship players available to. If they can't go, they will be the fifth and sixth scholarship players to miss a game this season for the Wolfpack because of injury. ...

The Wolfpack has lost eight straight to UVa, its longest current losing streak against an ACC opponent. It has never won at the Cavaliers' current home, John Paul Jones Arena. State's last win in Charlottesville was an 82-72 victory at old University Hall on March 2, 2005. UVa won both meetings last season, winning 66-65 in overtime at PNC Arena and again in the ACC tournament semifinals, 76-56, in Charlotte season on the way to the national championship. ...

Monday's game matches a Cavaliers defense that ranks No. 1 in the ACC in both scoring (49.5 points per game allowed) and field goal percentage (35.6 percent) against a Wolfpack offense ranked No. 2 in the conference in scoring (77.4 points) and fourth in field goal percentage at 45.6 percent. State has only scored under 70 points three times (and only scored under 60 once). In 87 games under coach Kevin Keatts State has been held under 50 points only once ...

The Wolfpack can D-up as well, having held its three most recent opponents to under 40-percent shooting from the field. It marks the second time (and first against ACC opponents) that Keatts' team has held three straight teams to under 40 percent shooting. ...

Senior guard Markell Johnson enters Monday's game with 988 career points. He is 12 points shy of becoming the 53rd player in program history to score 1,000 points and just the fourth Wolfpack player to post 1,000 points, 500 assists and 125 steals for his career. ...