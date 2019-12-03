Wolfpack Tipoff: Game 8, Wisconsin

NC State (5-2, 0-1 ACC) vs. Wisconsin (4-3)

PNC Arena (19,772)

9:15 p.m., ESPN2 (PxP: Mike Couzens; Analyst: Cory Alexander)

Streaming: ACC Network Extra; National radio: Sirius/XM channel 386 Live stats: GoPack.com

Series history: Wisconsin leads 3-0

Last meeting: Wisconsin won 79-75 in Madison, Nov. 27, 2018

Most recent game: State lost to Memphis 83-79, Wisconsin lost to New Mexico 59-50

BetOnline line: Wisconsin minus 7 | Over/Under 144

PROJECTED STARTERS

NC State stats | Wisconsin stats

NC STATE Stats WISCONSIN Stats Markell Johnson 6-1 Senior 12.0 ppg 6.7 apg D/Mitric Trice 6-0 Jiunior 8.4 ppg 3.1 apg Braxton Beverly 6-0 Junior 9.1 ppg 2.1 apg Brad Davison 6-4 Junior 12.1 ppg 4.1 rpg C.J. Bryce 6-5 Redshirt Senior 16.1 ppg 7.3 rpg Kobe King 6-4 Redshirt Sophomore 10.3 ppg 4.0 rpg Jericole Hellems 6-7 Sophomore 10.7 ppg 4.1 rpg Aleem Ford 6-8 Redshirt Junior 9.7 ppg 4.7 rpg Manny Bates 6-10 Redshirt Freshman 7.1 ppg 3.4 bpg Nate Reuvers 6-11 Junior 15.4 ppg 5.7 rpg

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING

"What was encouraging about when we got down, you don't know much about your team early in the season how they will react being down. That was the first time we were down at least 16-17 points. What was encouraging is that our guys stayed together. Through every timeout we would tell them 'Hey, you're back in the game.' You don't have to take some of those shots. We said stay the course.'

"The biggest thing for our guys is just (doing) some situational stuff up 15, down 15, how do we play, how do we handle it..Those types of things can win you games." Coach Kevin Keatts

NOTABLE

This game will be a rematch of last year's ACC/Big Ten Challenge game between the Wolfpack and Badgers in Madison -- won by Wisconsin 79-75 in a game that saw the Badgers' Brad Davison draw five offensive fouls on State. Markell Johnson led the Wolfpack with 21 points, which was a career high at the time ...

This year's game at PNC Arena will have a familiar look and feel to it, with six of the Wolfpack's top seven scorers back from last year's 24-12 team and six of the top eight scorers returning from Wisconsin's 23-11 squad. ...

These teams also met as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge in 2010 with Wisconsin routing Sidney Lowe's final Wolfpack team 87-48 in Madison. ...

State is 7-12 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge play, but 6-3 at home. The ACC is 12-5-3 in the Challenge and 127-98 in Challenge games, It has the competition between the nation's top two conferences since 2015, winning the event in 2016-17 and tying last year. ...