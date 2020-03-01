AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

Wolfpack Women End Regular Season in Record-Setting Fashion

NC State athletic communications

The eighth-ranked NC State women's basketball team (25-4, 14-4 ACC) nailed its first 13 three-point attempts on the way to wrapping up its regular-season slate with a 75-64 win over Virginia (14-15, 8-10 ACC) inside John Paul Jones Arena on Sunday afternoon.

The Wolfpack shot 13-of-13 from long range to start the game before missing its first three pointer early in the third quarter. Coming into the 2019-20 season, the NCAA Division I record for most consecutive threes by a team was 11, set by TCU (March 3, 1996) and Bowling Green (Feb. 6, 2016).

NC State knocked down a total of 14 threes in the game, tying the team's single-season record which it previously tallied at Clemson on Jan. 30. The Pack's .636 (14-of-22) three-point shooting percentage was also its highest of the season, bettering a .500 clip that it most recently reached against Texas on Nov. 29.

Seven Wolfpack players tallied points on the afternoon, led by four from NC State who scored 10 or more. Kayla Jones posted a game-leading 16 points with a 6-of-9 shooting performance. She was joined in double figures by Elissa Cunane (15 points), Aislinn Konig (14 points, 4-of-6 from three-point range) and Jakia Brown-Turner (12 points).

Cunane added 13 rebounds in the game, which put the sophomore over 500 rebounds not even halfway through her NC State career. The double-double performance was her 14th of the 2019-20 season, which still leads the ACC.

After a back-and-forth first quarter, NC State kicked things into high gear with a hot second quarter during which it shot 10-of-14 (.714) from the field and hit its most threes in a single quarter this season with seven. The Pack outscored the Cavaliers 27-11 in the second period to take a 14-point lead (46-32) into the break.

The Wolfpack will now have a week to prepare for the postseason. State is the No. 2 seed at the ACC tournament in Greensboro and will play its quarterfinal game on Friday at 6 p.m.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

State Wins Sixth Straight ACC Men's Swimming Title

The Wolfpack earned seven event titles and 13 podium finishes while Coleman Stewart was named the meet's Most Valuable Swimmer for the second year in a row. Read more

NC State athletic communications

Bates Shows Offensive Potential Just When Wolfpack Needs It

Redshirt freshman big man Manny Bates posted career highs of 15 points and 10 rebounds Saturday to help pull NC State through to a 77-73 win against Pittsburgh. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Smith-Williams Making 'Fast' Impression NFL Combine

The former NC State defensive end posted the fastest 40-yard dash time among defensive linemen at the NFL's pre-draft evaluation event Saturday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Keatts: 'We Found a Way to Win When We Weren't Playing Good Basketball'

Here's what NC Stae basketball coach Kevin Keats had to say at his postgame press conference following Saturday's 77-73 win against Pittsburgh. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Four Football Walkons Awarded Scholarships

Coach Dave Doeren awarded scholarships to walkons Danny Blakeman, Eric Collins, Cayman Czesak and Isaac Duffy before practice on Saturday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Here's the boxscore from Saturday's basketball win against Pitt ...

Brett Friedlander

Swiney, Wolfpack Baseball Stay Hot in Minnesota Cold

Budding ace Nick Swiney strikes out a career-high 15 batters and gets plenty of run support as NC State's baseball team beat Purdue 6-0 to improve to 10-0 this season. Read more

NC State athletic communications

State 77, Pittsburgh 73: Postgame Observations

The Wolfpack only played 10 good minutes against Pittsburgh on Saturday, but that was enough to pull out a victory that keeps its NCAA tournament hopes alive. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: State vs Pittsburgh

Live updates and analysis from the Wolfpack's ACC matchup against Pittsburgh in its next-to-last home game of the season. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Tipoff: Game 29, Pittsburgh

Everything you need to know about NC State's matchup with the Panthers at PNC Arena in the Wolfpack's next-to-last home game of the regular season. Read more

Brett Friedlander