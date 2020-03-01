Wolfpack Women End Regular Season in Record-Setting Fashion

The eighth-ranked NC State women's basketball team (25-4, 14-4 ACC) nailed its first 13 three-point attempts on the way to wrapping up its regular-season slate with a 75-64 win over Virginia (14-15, 8-10 ACC) inside John Paul Jones Arena on Sunday afternoon.

The Wolfpack shot 13-of-13 from long range to start the game before missing its first three pointer early in the third quarter. Coming into the 2019-20 season, the NCAA Division I record for most consecutive threes by a team was 11, set by TCU (March 3, 1996) and Bowling Green (Feb. 6, 2016).

NC State knocked down a total of 14 threes in the game, tying the team's single-season record which it previously tallied at Clemson on Jan. 30. The Pack's .636 (14-of-22) three-point shooting percentage was also its highest of the season, bettering a .500 clip that it most recently reached against Texas on Nov. 29.

Seven Wolfpack players tallied points on the afternoon, led by four from NC State who scored 10 or more. Kayla Jones posted a game-leading 16 points with a 6-of-9 shooting performance. She was joined in double figures by Elissa Cunane (15 points), Aislinn Konig (14 points, 4-of-6 from three-point range) and Jakia Brown-Turner (12 points).

Cunane added 13 rebounds in the game, which put the sophomore over 500 rebounds not even halfway through her NC State career. The double-double performance was her 14th of the 2019-20 season, which still leads the ACC.

After a back-and-forth first quarter, NC State kicked things into high gear with a hot second quarter during which it shot 10-of-14 (.714) from the field and hit its most threes in a single quarter this season with seven. The Pack outscored the Cavaliers 27-11 in the second period to take a 14-point lead (46-32) into the break.

The Wolfpack will now have a week to prepare for the postseason. State is the No. 2 seed at the ACC tournament in Greensboro and will play its quarterfinal game on Friday at 6 p.m.