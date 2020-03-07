AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

Wolfpack Women Rally Past Georgia Tech in ACC Quarterfinals

NC State athletic communications

GREENSBORO -- The second-seeded NC State women's basketball team climbed out of an early double-digit hole to beat Georgia Tech 57-48 at Greensboro Coliseum in the ACC women’s basketball tournament quarterfinals Friday.

With the win, the Wolfpack advanced to the tournament semifinals for the third straight year. Coach Wes Moore’s team will now take on fifth-seeded Boston College, which upset No. 2 Duke 84-77 by scoring the final 14 points of the game. Tipoff is at 2:30 p.m.

State (26-4) trailed by 14 points at 21-7 at the 8:31 mark of the second quarter. But the Wolfpack shook off its rough shooting start by outscoring the Yellow Jackets 16-2 over the final seven minutes of the half to knot the score at 23 by the break.

The Wolfpack held Tech (20-11) scoreless for the final five minutes of the half as the Yellow Jackets went 0 for 6 from the field during that span.

State held the Yellow Jackets without a basket for 7:49 of game action that spanned the second and third quarters.

The Wolfpack appeared to take control of the game by building a 33-25 lead midway through the third quarter before Tech rallied to tie the score at 42 with 5:49 left in the game. But a switch to a zone defense helped change the momentum again as State held the Yellow Jackets scoreless for three minutes to finally pull away.

Senior Aislinn Konig and sophomore Elissa Cunane tied for the team and game-high in scoring with 16 points each. They were the only members of the Wolfack to score in double figures, but a total of eight players contributed points

Kayla Jones contributed on the defensive side of the ball with 10 rebounds and Kai Crutchfield led the team with four assists.

After shooting just 3 of 16 (.188) from the floor in the first quarter, State went on to shoot 40 percent or better in each of the remaining three periods. That included an impressive 7-of-13 (.538) performance in a third quarter that helped the Wolfpack regain a lead it would not relinquish.

The come-from-behind victory tied as NC State's biggest comeback of the season. The Wolfpack also overcame a 14-point first-half deficit in its Jan. 2 win against Virginia Tech.

Top-seeded Louisville will take on No. 4 Florida State in the other semifinal, with the winners of the two games meeting for the tournament championship Sunday at noon.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

State's baseball team suffered its first loss of the season on Friday. Here's the recap ...

Brett Friedlander

Here is the boxscore from the Wolfpack women's win against Georgia Tech in the ACC tournament quarterfinals ...

Brett Friedlander

Here's the boxscore from State's regular season ending win against Wake Forest ...

Brett Friedlander

State 84, Wake Forest 64: Postgame Observations

NC State sends seniors Markell Johnson, C.J. Bryce, Danny Dixon and Pat Andree out with an 84-64 win that keeps its NCAA tournament hopes alive heading into the postseason. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Manny Bates Not Playing Against Wake Forest

Coach Kevin Keatts is expected to give an explanation after the game for why th redshirt sophomore center, who leads the ACC in blocked shots, is being held out of Friday's Senior Night game. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: State vs Wake Forest

Live updates and analysis from the Wolfpack's regular season finale against Wake Forest at PNC Arena. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Draws Georgia Tech for ACC Tournament Opener

The fifth-seeded Yellow Jackets beat No. 15 Pittsburgh in a second-round game in Greensboro on Thursday to earn quarterfinal date with No. 2 NC State. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Tipoff: Game 31, Wake Forest

Everything you need to know about NC State's regular season finale against Wake Forest, Saturday at PNC Arena

Brett Friedlander

Number Change Signals 'Different Mindset' For Emezie

The senior wide receiver is back in his original No. 86 after wearing No. 3 in honor of former teammate Kelvin Harmon last season. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Grad Transfer Quarterback Visiting State

Jack Sears, a former four-star prospect from Southern Cal, was at the Wolfpack's spring practice session on Thursday. Read more

Brett Friedlander