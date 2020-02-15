Another Electric Atmosphere At Reynolds for Women's Game Sunday

Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz said he was impressed with NC State's team after his ninth-ranked Cardinals scored a hard-fought 66-59 victory against the No. 4 Wolfpack last Thursday.

But he was just as impressed with the Wolfpack's fans and the atmosphere they helped create at Reynolds Coliseum for the top-10 matchup.

"I'd like to thank NC State and their fans. What an unbelievable environment," Walz said. (Wolfpack coach Wes Moore) is a good friend and does an unbelievable job, but this to me is the way it should be every home game for them.

"I'm just really, really impressed from top to bottom with what they do and how they do it. I'd just like to congratulate the fans because it's exciting for the players. It doesn't matter which team you're on. To have the opportunity to come in and have a packed house is just remarkable."

It's an opportunity Moore and his Wolfpack will get to experience again on Sunday when they attempt to bounce back from the loss to Walz's Cardinals.

State has announced that Sunday's game against Georgia Tech at Reynolds is also a sellout.

Thursday's result aside, the old building has become one of the best homecourt advantages in the ACC.

Since the renovation of Reynolds completed in August 2016, the Wolfpack is 59-7 on Kay Yow Court. That record includes 36 straight nonconference wins and 23 out of a possible 30 ACC victories.

State is 12-1 at home this season, outscoring its opponents by an average of 20.0 points in those games..

Sunday is Girls and Women in Sports Day. In addition to the game, fans can register to participate in a pregame "chalk talk" session, in which participants can register to hear Wolfpack women's assistant coaches and other influential State athletics women talk about the matchup with the Yellow Jackets.