CJ Bailey Breaks Out With Career Day for Wolfpack
After a three-interception game and a disappointing loss at home, fans wondered how quarterback CJ Bailey would respond against an FCS team in the Campbell Fighting Camels.
To put it short, he responded – in an electric way.
How does 20-of-23 for 337 yards and four touchdowns sound for a response? The Camels couldn’t do much to stop the high-powered NC State offense, and it was evident in Saturday's battle. The difference in the Wolfpack offense wasn't just going against an FCS team, but something head coach Dave Doeren has been preaching all week.
“It's just what I see almost every week at the beginning of the game,” Bailey said postgame. “We want to, we wanted to play hard, and I saw that from my guys. We took more shots, we spread the ball around a lot today, but it was really just guys getting together and just saying, “Let’s do it. Let’s go out and play.”
The Wolfpack had to get back to playing their style of football, and the shots downfield made it evident that happened. Bailey zipped the ball all across the field in his impressive day, but how good were all his touchdown throws? It’s time to rank them from worst to best.
No. 4: 16-yard touchdown pass to running back Hollywood Smothers
Pretty much every single touchdown Bailey threw was wide open in some capacity against the Camels' defense. This one for Smothers was the simplest out of the bunch, as it was a simple checkdown. Bailey fakes the handoff to Smothers, and he just leaks out to the flat and is wide open. Bailey sees it and delivers – Smothers does the rest.
No. 3: 10-yard touchdown pass to tight end Justin Joly
Again, another routine throw for Bailey here as it’s a simple out route to Joly. He was matched up 1-on-1 with the Campbell linebacker, and that’s a matchup Power Four defenders struggle with – it’s no surprise the Camels struggled with it as well.
No. 2: 37-yard touchdown pass to tight end Cody Hardy
Every time Hardy is mentioned here at NC State on SI, it’s usually praise for his blocking skills. But when your team is scoring 56 points, you’d want to get in the action, and that’s exactly what Hardy did today. Another wide open throw for Bailey to make, Hardy ran a corner route from his usual in-line position, and the Camels' defense lost him down the left sideline.
No. 1: 34-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Terrell Anderson
And for the No. 1 spot, it has to be this deep throw to Anderson. It’s another wide-open receiver down the field, but the route Anderson runs on his out and up is just clean, making it easy for Bailey to find him down the field. Good anticipation from Bailey here as he knows Anderson will win on his route.
