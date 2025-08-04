CJ Bailey’s Pocket Presence Under Pressure Key for Wolfpack in 2025
It's no secret that sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey can move around the pocket. He has the frame for it, standing at 6-foot-6, 210 pounds. He ran for 279 yards in his true freshman campaign to further the notion of his mobility.
Sometimes, he struggled under pressure, causing him to hold the ball for too long. When kept clean in the pocket, he had an NFL passer rating of 101.1; his rating dropped to 72.4 when under pressure. Interestingly, his rating was high at 97 when he was blitzed.
While the rating was high, when Bailey was blitzed, he had the second-highest pressure-to-sack rate with 29.3 and turnover-worthy plays with nine compared to other quarterbacks in the ACC.
Numbers are numbers, and they're great ways to track how players respond in situations. While his advanced statistics could be better, it doesn't mean Bailey can't perform under pressure because he certainly can.
Example against Clemson
Here, NC State comes out in a shotgun look with a 2x2 set from their receivers and the running back to the left of Bailey toward the wide side of the field. Throughout the game, Clemson kept coming out with a single-high look and loading up the box since this was Bailey's first official start in college football.
Out of a 5-1 front with a single high safety as a quarterback, it's safe to assume it's some cover one coverage. When the ball is snapped, five Clemson rushers come, and it is indeed a cover one. So, 1-on-1 matchups all across the board for NC State.
Bailey has a corner, flat drag and dig from right to left from his receivers. The pressure comes from his right side collapsing the pocket, but Bailey does excellent here: he shuffles off his platform, readjusts and makes a great throw to his drag route in stride. The best part of the rep is that it looks all natural, and while it's only a drag, to have the confidence and comfort to do that in your first start is impressive.
Example against Cal
Not all reps are created equal, unfortunately for Bailey. Here, against Cal, he panics while under pressure and takes a sack. Cal comes out with a look similar to the Clemson clip. 5-1 front, with a single high safety in what looks to be a cover one look. NC State rolls out a 3x1 look with the back towards the strong side of the formation.
The ball gets snapped, and it's the same coverage, and this time, NC State runs a play-action trap type of protection. Bailey gets pressured from his right side, causing him to step towards his left, rather than taking the lane to his right, where he could roll out, throw the ball away, or make a play. He tries to step up towards his left and gets engulfed for a sack.
The Golden Bears did have a quarterback spy on this play, but he engaged the running back in pass protection. All of this uncovers in less than three seconds, so it's natural for players to make a wrong judgment in time.
Regardless, Bailey can handle pressure and make the right reads. Even here, he climbed up the pocket well, and if someone was open, he could've delivered a strike, but no one uncovered in time. His ability to handle pressure this upcoming season should intrigue Wolfpack fans throughout 2025.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.