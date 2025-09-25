CJ Bailey Slides Down College Football Quarterback Power Rankings
CBS Sports Writer David Cobb puts out his college quarterback Power Rankings every single week. He ranks the 50 best quarterbacks in the nation based on his opinion, and clarifies it’s not a Heisman forecast or draft projections. It’s a real-time reaction to performance, weighing competition, game pressure and production.
In this week’s addition, Cobb ranked NC State quarterback No. 27 on his power rankings list. A week ago, Bailey was ranked No. 17 on the list. After a three-interception game against Duke, Bailey drops 10 spots.
Bailey posted his worst Pro Football Focus grades this season with a 50.3 on offensive grade and a 53 on passing grade. Along with it, he had his highest turnover-worthy plays of the year with two against the Blue Devils. His average depth of target was also at its lowest in 2025 at 5.2 yards per attempt.
Overall, on the season, Bailey has an offensive grade of 76.9, passing grade of 77.6, six big-time throws, three turnover-worthy plays and an average depth of target of 7.6.
Where the other ACC signal callers ranked
41. Kevin Jennings, SMU
Last week: 41
34. Dylan Lonergan, Boston College
Last week: 34
30. Chandler Morris, Virginia
Last week: 47
22. Darian Mensah, Duke
Last week: 36
17. Carson Beck, Miami
Beck's performance in Miami's 26-7 win over Florida wasn't a thing of beauty. But it didn't need to be considering how well the Hurricanes played defensively. Overall, it's been a great marriage for both sides through four games. Miami is ranked No. 2 and Beck is fourth in Heisman Trophy odds at FanDuel (+1200). Last week: 19 - Cobb
9. Thomas Castellanos, Florida State
Castellanos has been in a holding pattern since his sterling performance in Florida State's Week 1 victory over Alabama. He finally reenters the spotlight on Friday night, as the Seminoles travel to face Virginia in their ACC opener. It's a classic lookahead spot with No. 2 Miami looming in Week 6. Last week: 9 - Cobb
3. Haynes King, Georgia Tech
King did King things in Georgia Tech's Week 4 win over Temple, scoring twice as a passer and once as a runner. While his statistical production isn't overwhelming, no one has been more important to their team's success. The Yellow Jackets' gritty veteran leader has his team ranked in the top 20 for the first time since 2015. Last week: 2 - Cobb
