All Wolfpack

CJ Bailey Slides Down College Football Quarterback Power Rankings

How Bailey's three-interception performance was interpreted by a CBS analyst

Daniel Rios

Sep 11, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) throws a pass in first half against Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images
Sep 11, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) throws a pass in first half against Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images / Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images
In this story:

CBS Sports Writer David Cobb puts out his college quarterback Power Rankings every single week. He ranks the 50 best quarterbacks in the nation based on his opinion, and clarifies it’s not a Heisman forecast or draft projections. It’s a real-time reaction to performance, weighing competition, game pressure and production. 

In this week’s addition, Cobb ranked NC State quarterback No. 27 on his power rankings list. A week ago, Bailey was ranked No. 17 on the list. After a three-interception game against Duke, Bailey drops 10 spots. 

Bailey posted his worst Pro Football Focus grades this season with a 50.3 on offensive grade and a 53 on passing grade. Along with it, he had his highest turnover-worthy plays of the year with two against the Blue Devils. His average depth of target was also at its lowest in 2025 at 5.2 yards per attempt. 

CJ Baile
Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarter back CJ Bailey (11) throws the ball during the first quarter against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Overall, on the season, Bailey has an offensive grade of 76.9, passing grade of 77.6, six big-time throws, three turnover-worthy plays and an average depth of target of 7.6. 

Where the other ACC signal callers ranked 

Kevin Jenning
Sep 20, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) throws the ball during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

41. Kevin Jennings, SMU

Last week: 41

34. Dylan Lonergan, Boston College

Sep 13, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Dylan Lonergan (9) scrambles against the Stanford Cardinal during the third quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Last week: 34

30. Chandler Morris, Virginia 

Last week: 47

22. Darian Mensah, Duke

Last week: 36

Darian Mensa
Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarter back Darian Mensah (10) throws the ball during the first quarter against the NC State Wolfpack at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

17. Carson Beck, Miami

Beck's performance in Miami's 26-7 win over Florida wasn't a thing of beauty. But it didn't need to be considering how well the Hurricanes played defensively. Overall, it's been a great marriage for both sides through four games. Miami is ranked No. 2 and Beck is fourth in Heisman Trophy odds at FanDuel (+1200). Last week: 19 - Cobb

9. Thomas Castellanos, Florida State

Castellanos has been in a holding pattern since his sterling performance in Florida State's Week 1 victory over Alabama. He finally reenters the spotlight on Friday night, as the Seminoles travel to face Virginia in their ACC opener. It's a classic lookahead spot with No. 2 Miami looming in Week 6. Last week: 9 - Cobb

3. Haynes King, Georgia Tech

Haynes Kin
Sep 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) throws a pass against the Temple Owls in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

King did King things in Georgia Tech's Week 4 win over Temple, scoring twice as a passer and once as a runner. While his statistical production isn't overwhelming, no one has been more important to their team's success. The Yellow Jackets' gritty veteran leader has his team ranked in the top 20 for the first time since 2015. Last week: 2 - Cobb

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Daniel Rios
DANIEL RIOS

Daniel Rios graduated from the esteemed Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His deep passion for sports has taken him to positions at ESPN and Cronkite News. Currently, he serves as the Assistant Beat Writer for the North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI.