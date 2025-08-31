CJ Bailey Connects With New Targets in NC State Win
The NC State passing attack in week one against East Carolina was hitting on all cylinders. Sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey took a step in his development by throwing for over 300 yards for the third time in his career.
Bailey finished 24-for-34, 318 yards, and one touchdown with a pick. It was a fast start for Bailey and the Wolfpack offense, gunning out to a 17-0 lead. In the second half, the scoring slowed down, but not the deep shots down the field.
NC State fans would guess one of those shots, or a chunk of Bailey’s yards, went to senior tight end Justin Joly. It’s a fair assumption. But neither are right.
Joly Preseason Buzz
Before the season, Joly was named to the Biletnetkoff and John Mackey preseason award watch lists. He led the Wolfpack in receiving yards in 2024, and it was expected he’d take another jump with receiver KC Concepcion, who led the Wolfpack in targets and receptions in 2023, left for Texas A&M.
Only 27 of Bailey’s passing yards went to Joly. Joly finished with five catches for only 27 yards, which is his third-lowest receiving total in a Wolfpack jersey.
Different targets down the field
Bailey hit receivers Wesley Grimes and Teddy Hoffmann for deep shots down the field. He looked to have a strong connection with each, as both finished with over four catches and 90 yards.
The 93 yards Hoffmann finished with were the first true freshman under Dave Doeren to post more than 90 receiving yards.
- “Yeah, it’s great to see Wesley [Grimes] play like that,” Bailey said. “We all knew he had it in him. Since last year. It could have been way more games where he could have had way more yards, but this offseason showed me a lot from Wes. He grinded. He worked hard … So I really expected it from him because he’s a senior. He’s one of our leaders, too.”
The performance that wasn’t expected was Hoffmann. The true freshman out of Florida received high praise from his quarterback days before the season. He put those words of affirmation to truth with his first game in college football, and the connection between the two players from Florida shone bright in Raleigh.
- “I expected it,” Bailey said. “I told you guys. I had an interview a couple days ago, and I told you I saw a lot of growth in Teddy Hoffmann, and it showed today. I told you guys like Teddy is a great player. He’s an amazing freshman out of Florida as well. So, it’s amazing to see what he did today. He’s another one who came in the offseason working hard. He put in a lot of work to do what he did today as well.”
Joly Still Flashes Skill
Joly still showed what all Wolfpack fans expect from him in his limited yards against East Carolina. He made a highlight reel one-handed catch on a drag route, and tipped toed down the sideline for extra yardage. He reminded everyone that he still has the elite athleticism at the tight end position.
It was the first game for new offensive coordinator Kurt Roper in calling the plays. It’s a new system for everybody. Bailey, Grimes, and even the offensive line; it was all their first game with Roper at the helm. Everyone is still getting used to how he likes to run and call the offense in certain situations, so it’s not the time to overreact to Joly not getting high yardage.
As the season progresses, the offense as a whole will settle into the scheme and play Roper favors in certain situations in games. Once Joly fully gets in rhythm with the offense. He’ll slowly settle into the offense as more games go by.
- “[Kurt] Roper is a very smart guy and he’s called a lot of great plays,” Bailey said. “I love it from him, and he’s pushing the pace and he’s pushing the temp and he’s not just one of those laidback guys. He understands the situations, and he calls the right plays at the right times in the right moment. So it’s really big to have an OC [offensive coordinator] like Kurt Roper.”
