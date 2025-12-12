The Meaning of a Bowl Game for NC State

RALEIGH — In the last week, several college football programs around the country, most notably Notre Dame, decided to forego participating in a postseason bowl game. The reasoning was different for some of them, with the Fighting Irish feeling slighted by missing out on the College Football Playoff, while others dealt with significant coaching changes.

NC State head coach Dave Doeren and many of his players have a more traditional outlook on bowl season. The Wolfpack earned a bid to the Gasparilla Bowl by winning seven games and will face off against Memphis in Tampa on Dec. 19. It offers the Pack a chance to culminate the season with one final game, as well as the opportunity to snap a bowl losing streak that dates back to 2018.

Doeren still believes in bowl season

Nov 1, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren during the first quarter at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

After 13 years at NC State, Doeren's view of bowl games hasn't changed. The sport shifted, sometimes seismically, around him, but he remained the same in his tendencies. The mantras, the culture and the mindset all stayed consistent. The veteran coach is taking the same approach in 2025 as his latest Wolfpack gears up to finish the 2025 season.

"You come here to play football, and I've always looked at bowl games as a reward that you earn," Doeren said. "It's a life experience for these guys, you know, getting to go somewhere and have the Bowl experience... togetherness, team camaraderie, all of that."

Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren looks on from the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Over the last decade, players started to opt out of bowl games frequently, either to protect themselves health-wise or to get a head start on the transfer process or the NFL draft process. That is something Doeren doesn't believe in, both as a coach and as a human being.

"I don't understand opt-outs, period," Doeren said. "The whole thing, football, is about finishing and I look at football like a gladiator sport. To me, that's throwing in the towel, and that's just not how I'm built. I don't like the word opt out, like in life, period. I just, I don't get that... I hate that (in) football. It's now acceptable for players to do it and now teams are doing it."

Aug 28, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren looks on during the warmups prior to the game against East Carolina Pirates at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The word "Finish" is one echoed from the top of NC State's football program with Doeren all the way down to the bottom. It's a programmatic philosophy. That word helped NC State end the season with a 3-1 record in November and ultimately get the reward, in Doeren's eyes, of playing in the Gasparilla Bowl.

"How can a game not be meaningful? Every game matters to me," the coach said. " I want to win every game we play, and I want our kids to feel that way, and our coaches to feel that way. And none of us should have other people trying to make us not finish the job we were paid to do."

Trickling down the ladder

Sep 27, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive end Sabastian Harsh (54) and North Carolina State Wolfpack cornerback Jamel Johnson (21) celebrate during the first half of the game against Virginia Tech Hokies at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

For some members of the NC State program, the Gasparilla Bowl will be their last time wearing a uniform at the college level. It could also be the last time for many because of the transfer portal. For the seniors, there's still sentimental value in winning the final game of the season, no matter what bowl it might be. There's also the feeling of leaving a place better than you left it, especially for defensive end Sabastian Harsh.

"This being my last year, it makes the whole experience even sweeter getting to do one more with my boys," Harsh said. "... Just being able to have the opportunity to finish really strong at the end of the year and help jump-start some of these guys on the beginning next year... The opportunity is there and we're going to take it."

Sep 27, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack cornerback Devon Marshall (6) looks up to the scoreboard during the second half of the game against Virginia Tech Hokies at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Standout senior defensive back Devon Marshall is in a similar situation to Harsh. The veteran finished the regular season playing the best football of his career, even earning second-team All-American honors from the Athletic. However, he's not ready for things to end yet.

"To me, it's my last game with this team, with my brothers, so I'm just gonna go out there and give them all for them," Marshall said.

Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

As for sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey, the situation is very different. Bailey was outspoken before the season about exorcising the demons from the Wolfpack's loss in the 2024 Military Bowl. Still, the South Florida native would certainly draw attention if he decided to enter the transfer portal. However, he just wants to help the Wolfpack for now.

"How to balance it is just to think about this game coming up. Let everything else handle itself," Bailey said. "I'm not too much into what's going on outside of what's in this building right now and us getting a win in the bowl game."

Oct 4, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren with his team prepare to run out prior to the first half of the game against Campbell Fighting Camels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

While Bailey didn't provide much clarity on his long-term future, it's clear he is invested in the result of the Wolfpack's trip to Tampa. Doeren's mentality appears to be working, at least for now. He and the staff will have to see if the team can convert that into a win.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.