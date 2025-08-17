Where Wolfpack's Dave Doeren Lands in Latest Rankings
CBS ranked every coach in the a Power Four conference, separating them by conference and nationally. NC State head coach Dave Doeren enters his 13th season at the helm following a 2024 Military Bowl loss against East Carolina.
Doren ranked No. 7 in the ACC and No. 31 nationally. He previously ranked No. 3 in the ACC a season ago. CBS's Chip Patterson wrote the article, and this is what he had to say about Doeren.
"Last season was a disappointment for the Wolfpack. They entered the year with ACC dark horse buzz but finished 6-7 after a loss to East Carolina in the Military Bowl. The setback snapped a streak of four straight seasons with at least eight wins, marking the third-worst win total of Doeren's 12-year tenure. NC State has a track record of exceeding expectations when overlooked, and after Doeren dropped 15 spots in the national coach rankings, 2025 could be setting up as one of those bounce-back campaigns."
Doeren's Ranking
The belief is that Doren can bounce back again, as Patterson mentioned. Quarterback CJ Bailey has significant upside going into 2024. With a new defensive scheme under new defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot, the team is gearing up to be a dark horse in the ACC again.
It isn't the first time Doeren has had to bounce back after a disappointing campaign the year before. Most recently, in 2019, 2018 the team won nine games off the back of Ryan Finley; a lot of roster turnover happened, and the Wolfpack couldn't combat it, going 4-8 in 2019.
This time is different, with NC State hoping to develop some young players fast to compete in 2025. It all starts with Bailey; if he can take the next step within his development, the Wolfpack can be more competitive than they were a season ago.
Doeren certainly is excited for what his team has shown so far.
"I'm excited about the depth and the competition," Doeren said. "We have good competition right now on both sides of the football. I told the staff that yesterday, from the specialists all the way through the position groups. It's been refreshing."
Refreshing is exactly the type of season Wolfpack fans hope Doeren can have. If history has told us one thing, the Wolfpack will serve plenty of refreshments for the NC State faithful.
