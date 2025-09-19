Doeren Issues Challenge to NC State’s Key Special Teams Player
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Throughout NC State's undefeated start to the 2025 season, there have been some bumps in the road. Most of these issues were resolved over the course of the three wins in some way or another, but head coach Dave Doeren continues to chase perfection with his team.
Special teams can win and lose games in a variety of different ways. Doeren has high expectations for his specialists every year, knowing they can make all the difference in games.
The Wolfpack brought back veteran punter Caden Noonkester for his senior season after a strong season in 2024, when he punted 47 times. Noonkester started the season solidly, but Doeren challenged his veteran punter for more during an appearance on the 'Wolfpack Weekly' radio show Wednesday night.
What Doeren Said
Despite Noonkester ranking fourth in yards per punt amongst his ACC peers, the coach simply wants to see more from his veteran weapon.
- "It's been OK. I think he's way better than that, to be honest," Doeren said Wednesday. "He's a talented young man and I have high expectations for him."
To Doeren, Noonkester's role can affect the game just as much as any critical offensive or defensive player. The coach places tremendous value on field position. The veteran head coach broke down some of Noonkester's shortcomings and issues throughout the first three weeks.
- "He's had a couple of mishits. He's had a couple where he out-kicked his coverage and we didn't cover the punt very well," Doeren said. "I still think our punt team is a work in progress, not because he's not performing well, because I think he's really good and I think he is a weapon when he plays that way."
Doeren added that Noonkester showed flashes throughout the season, but hasn't reached the peak he knows the punter has.
The Statistics
Through the first three games, Noonkester averaged 44.8 yards per punt. His yardage total reached 583, tied for second in the conference behind Virginia Tech's Nick Veltsistas. He's been called upon 13 times so far in 2025, tied for third most in the ACC.
His average is up from 2024, when he finished with 43.8 yards per punt. Noonkester showed an improved ability to pin opponents inside their own 20-yard line through the first three games, already racking up five such punts.
While he remains a solid option at punter, Doeren feels he can get more out of the position moving forward, but obviously trusts his veteran to get the job done in key spots.
