NC State vs. Virginia Tech Live Game Thread
Raleigh, NC -- North Carolina State football (3-1) hosts the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-3) in its fourth straight game against an ACC opponent. The Wolfpack are back home after two games on the road, with the last being a 45-33 loss in Durham a week ago.
Head coach Dave Doeren and his team will try to get back into the win column against a Virginia Tech team who have faced obstacles of its own. The Hokies fired their head coach, Brent Pry, after a loss to Old Dominion at home, and offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery took over as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.
Quarterback CJ Bailey comes off a three-interception performance against Duke and will look to play a mistake-free football game back home in Raleigh.
Game is set to kick off at 7 P.M. EST in Raleigh, and it can be watched on The CW Network
Make sure to follow along for updates throughout the game.