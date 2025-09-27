NC State vs. Virginia Tech Live Game Thread

All Wolfpack

NC State (3-1) hosts Virginia Tech (1-3) in Raleigh for it's third straight ACC battle. The Wolfpack will try to bounce back after a 45-33 loss in Durham a week ago.

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren during the second quarter against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
Raleigh, NC -- North Carolina State football (3-1) hosts the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-3) in its fourth straight game against an ACC opponent. The Wolfpack are back home after two games on the road, with the last being a 45-33 loss in Durham a week ago.

Head coach Dave Doeren and his team will try to get back into the win column against a Virginia Tech team who have faced obstacles of its own. The Hokies fired their head coach, Brent Pry, after a loss to Old Dominion at home, and offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery took over as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

Quarterback CJ Bailey comes off a three-interception performance against Duke and will look to play a mistake-free football game back home in Raleigh.

Game is set to kick off at 7 P.M. EST in Raleigh, and it can be watched on The CW Network

Make sure to follow along for updates throughout the game.

