Pirates Pack Talent Ahead of Wolfpack Rematch
It’s game week for the Wolfpack. The 2025 hunt can get underway with NC State’s home opener in just a matter of days. The team will face a familiar foe in East Carolina that beat the Wolfpack in the Military Bowl nearly eight months ago.
A lot can change within a program in that time.
So, who are the players Wolfpack fans should keep their eyes on?
Preseason Nods
The Pirates have some players getting preseason recognition as well. Most recently, quarterback Katin Houser was named to the Manning Award Preseason Watch List. Last season, he started seven games, completing 60.8 percent of his passes for 2,006 yards. 18 of those completions were for touchdowns and he added 170 yards on the ground.
Houser took over the starting job on Oct. 19 against Army, and in his stint, he led the Pirates to a 5-2 record, including the 26-21 victory over the Wolfpack in the Military Bowl.
Wide out Anthony Smith was named to the Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List for his impressive 799-yard season. Smith knows the Wolfpack well, as he resided in Raleigh in his first four seasons of college football. Before the 2024 season kicked off, he decided it was time for a change of scenery, betting on himself.
His bet worked. Smith had his best year in 2024 and hopes to follow up with an even better performance this upcoming season.
A trio of Pirate running backs were named to the Doak Walker Award Watch List. Marlon Gunn Jr., Parker Jenkins, and London Montgomery were all named to the list.
Gunn Jr. and Montgomery were both on the Pirates roster a season ago. Montgomery still has three years of eligibility remaining, and carried the ball 71 times last season for 359 yards.
Gunn Jr. only has a season of eligibility remaining and rushed for 224 yards. Both backs played backup to a familiar face to Wolfpack fans in Rahjai Harris – now it’s their turn.
To fill the void Harris left, the Pirates also looked in the transfer portal. One back can certainly earn the “bellcow” role, but it looks like a committee will handle it for now. Jenkins was a Houston Cougar a season ago and rushed the ball for 34 yards on 17 carries. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
Gunn Jr. was also selected to the 2025 Allstate Wuerffel Trophy Watch List.
