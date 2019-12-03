Three From Wolfpack Earn All-ACC Recognition

The NC State football team suffered through a dismal season, losing its final six games to finish at 4-8 (1-7 ACC).

But even with that disappointment, there were still some individual performances that were worthy of recognition. Tuesday, three Wolfpack players were honored with selection to All-ACC teams.

Senior defensive tackle Larrell Murchison and sophomore kicker Christopher Dunn were named to the second team while sophomore punter Trenton Gill was a third-team pick. Junior tight end Cary Angeline earned honorable mention status.

Murchison, who will represent the Wolfpack at the Senior Bowl next month, led the team with seven sacks and 12 tackles for loss this season, ranking in the top 10 in the ACC in both categories. He also recorded 48 total tackles.

Christopher Dunn made his final 11 field goals this season, with his last miss coming on Sept. 28 Rob Kinnan/USAToday sports

Dunn converted 21 of his 24 field goal attempts for an .875 percentage that ranked second in the ACC and ninth nationally. His 21 field goals were the second-most in a season in school history, behind only the 23 he made a year ago as a freshman. The Lou Groza Award semifinalist, who was also a second-team All-ACC selection last year, made his final 11 field goal tries this season. His last miss was on Sept. 28.

Gill led the ACC and was No. 4 in the nation with a school-record average of 47.6 yards per kick in his first season as State's punter. Twenty-four of his 56 punts this season went for more than 50 yards with a long of 75.

Angeline, meanwhile, had five touchdown catches -- second-most among ACC tight ends. He finished the season with 25 receptions for 379 yards.

Four-time defending ACC champion Clemson placed the most players on this year's All-ACC team with 16, including eight on the first team. Wake Forest and Pittsburgh had eight selections apiece, while North Carolina and Boston College followed with seven.

A voting panel of 46 media members and the league’s 14 head coaches cast ballots for the 2019 All-ACC football teams, with three points awarded for each first-team vote, two points for each second-team vote and one point for each third-team selection.

