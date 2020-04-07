Caesar's Palace Has Low Expectations For Wolfpack

The 2020 college football season may or may not be played because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis. But if it is, the oddsmakers at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas don’t have a lot of faith in NC State’s ability to bounce back from last year’s 4-8 disappointment.

Based on an uncertain quarterback situation and an interrupted spring practice, Caesar’s has set the Wolfpack’s over/under for wins at just 4½. That ranks last among Atlantic Division teams and ahead of only Georgia Tech among the entire ACC.

The outlook is only slightly better according to the over/under projections posted by DraftKings.

State’s number from the daily fantasy sports site 5½ wins, which puts it ahead of Wake Forest and Boston College in the Atlantic, tied with Duke and ahead of Georgia Tech (2½) overall.

Here are all the ACC projections with win totals:

Caesar's Palace

Atlantic Division Projected wins Coastal Division Projected wins Clemson 11 1/2 Miami 9 Louisville 7 1/2 North Carolina 8 1/2 Florida State 7 1/2 Virginia Tech 8 Wake Forest 7 Virginia 6 1/2 Syracuse 5 1/2 Pittsburgh 6 1/2 Boston College 5 Duke 5 1/2 NC State 4 1/2 Georgia Tech 3

DraftKings