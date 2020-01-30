AllWolfpack
Wolfpack Places Three on ACC All-Academic Football Team

Brett Friedlander

Freshman offensive tackle Ikem "Ickey" Ekwonu, senior offensive guard Joe Sculthorpe and graduate wide receiver Tabari Hines were named Thursday to the ACC's All-Academic football team.

Players must earn a minimum 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and maintain at least a 3.0 cumulative average for their academic career to be considered for recognition by the conference.

Athletic achievements during the most recent season are also considered in selecting the All-Academic team.

Ekwonu, who is majoring in management, was one of the most pleasant surprises of a disappointing 2019 season for the Wolfpack. The 6-foot-3, 308-pound Charlotte native played in all 12 games, starting seven as true freshman at left tackle.

Sculthorpe, a 6-3, 300-pound sociology major from Hampstead, lined up next to Ekwonu for most of the season at left guard after playing both guard and center during during the two previous years. 

Hines, who is working toward his masters's degree in youth development and leadership, transferred to State after playing at both Wake Forest and Oregon earlier in his career. A 5-10, 185-pound native of Florence, S.C., he ranked second on the team with 37 catches for 402 yards and two touchdowns in his only season with the Wolfpack.

All 14 ACC football schools were represented on the All-Academic team, which has been chosen every year since the conference's inception in 1954. The team was chosen from a pool of ACC football players nominated by their schools.

