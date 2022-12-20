Skip to main content
Anae Watching And Learning NC State Offense Ahead Of Bowl Game

NC State offensive coordinator Robert Anae met with the media on Tuesday.
NC State offensive coordinator Robert Anae met with the media Tuesday, the first time he had answered questions since his hire. 

Anae will not be calling plays for the Wolfpack in its Duke's Mayo Bowl matchup against Maryland, but he is keenly observing what NC State's offense brings to the table as he prepares for the 2023 season.

