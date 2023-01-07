Skip to main content
Armstrong Picks NC State

© Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Former Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong has elected to transfer to NC State for his final season of college football.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Brennan Armstrong is staying in the ACC and will join NC State in 2023.

The former Virginia quarterback announced on Twitter that he was running with the Wolfpack. He will reunite with offensive coordinator Robert Anae, who held the same position with the Cavaliers in 2021 when Armstrong was one of the top QBs in the nation. 

Under Anae's leadership Armstrong completed 326 of 500 passes for 4,449 yards and 31 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He also rushed for nine touchdowns as Virginia qualified for the Fenway Bowl. For his efforts, Armstrong was named a Manning Award Finalist. 

USATSI_19160281

