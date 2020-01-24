Former Wolfpack Linebacker Joins Doeren's Staff

Freddie Aughtry-Lindsay was a member of an NC State team that led the nation in total defense in 2004. Friday, the former star linebacker was hired by coach Dave Doeren to help the Wolfpack's current defense recover from a disappointing 2019 season.

State announced that Aughtry-Lindsay, who last season served as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at NC Central, has been to work with the Wolfpack's nickel backs.

He replaces Aaron Henry, who left to take an assistant coaching position at Vanderbilt last week.

“It’s always great when an alum of your program can join your staff, so I’m very excited that Freddie is coming back,” Doeren said in a release. “He’s a North Carolinian with experience recruiting our state from top to bottom, east to west, and has a great relationship with the high school coaches in the state. I know he will do a great job with our nickels and be a great addition to our defensive staff.”

A native of High Point, Aughtry-Lindsay has 11 seasons of college coaching experience, including a Power Five stop at Ole Miss in 2018, where he worked as a senior player personnel analyst.

He has also had stops at Campbell, where he coordinated the run game and defense while coaching linebackers, Elon, St. Augustine's and Slippery Rock.

He started his coaching career at State, serving first as an assistant in the recruiting office in 2008, and as a defensive graduate assistant coach from 2009-10. He was also the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Andrews High School in High Point in 2007.

“I’m very excited to be back home with my Wolfpack family.” Aughtry-Lindsay said. “I’ve always kept up with the Pack and I believe that Coach Doeren’s leadership and vision has built a program that develops young men to be great in every aspect of life. This opportunity gives me the ability to pour into a place and the people that helped me become the person that I am today."

A two-year starter and four-year letterwinner for the Wolfpack from 2001-04, Aughtry-Lindsay finished his career with 266 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. In a 2003 win against UConn, he scored two defensive touchdowns -- a 48-yard fumble recovery and a game-winning 56-yard interception return.

It was a performance that helped him earn both ACC and national Player of the Week honors.

Following his collegiate career, Aughtry-Lindsay played two seasons in the Arena Football League 2 as a linebacker and fullback with the Arkansas Twisters and Laredo Lobos.