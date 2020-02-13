AllWolfpack
New OC Beck Makes List of Top Recruiters

Brett Friedlander

Tim Beck was hired as NC State's new offensive coordinator last month to breath some life into a unit that finished dead last in the ACC in 2019 in scoring offense against conference opponents at just 16.1 points per game.

But that's not the only the only asset he brings to coach Dave Doeren's staff.

On Wednesday, Beck was recognized by CBS Sports as one of the best recruiters in college football for the Class of 2020 cycle. 

Although he earned his No. 8 ranking for his work at Texas, where he spent the past three seasons before joining the Wolfpack, his ability to attract highly ranked prospects now stands to improve State's future recruiting. 

Here's what Barton Simmons of CBS Sports had to say about Beck:

"Beck was the lead recruiter on Bijan Robinson, the No. 1 running back in the country, and he also signed arguably the nation's best quarterback class with Top100 talents Hudson Card and Ja'Quinden Jackson before departing for Raleigh."

In addition to Texas, Beck has also Ohio State, Nebraska and Kansas, where he and Doeren served on the same staff.

 “I have known Tim for over 20 years and know that he is a difference maker who demonstrates what a leader, motivator, and connector is all about," Doeren said of Beck in a statement announcing his hiring. "He will take our offense and build it around the strengths of our personnel. It will be versatile, aggressive, and player-friendly.

“Tim has worked with some of the best offensive coaches in the game at both Ohio State and Texas and I look forward to seeing him run his stuff here. Since our time together at the University of Kansas I have wanted to work with him. He is also one of the best recruiters in college football.”

Football

