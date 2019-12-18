WolfpackMaven
Offensive line recruit Blaske decommits

Brett Friedlander

Three-star offensive prospect Austin Blaske has rescinded his commitment to NC State on the eve of college football's December national signing period.

The 6-foot-5, 278-pound recruit from Effingham High School in Guyton, Ga., announced his decision on Twitter late Tuesday night. In his post, Blaske indicated that he had accepted an offer from another school, but did not specify which one.

His departure from coach Dave Doeren's 2020 class leaves the Wolfpack with 19 committed players.

"I have nothin but love and respect for NC State -- the coaches, staff and fans are top notch," he wrote on Twitter, adding a request for followers to respect his decision. "That said, I made a promise to a true friend that is no longer with us that if a certain opportunity presented itself I would consider it. At this time I have decommitted from NC State, but will still be signing tomorrow."

Wolfpack Recruits Schedule NLI Signings

Brett Friedlander

Here is a rundown of when members of State's 2020 recruiting class plan to make their committments official on Wednesday. Read more

Payton Wilson Issues Public Apology

Brett Friedlander

The redshirt freshman linebacker was arrested in an alcohol-related incident early Saturday morning

Brett Friedlander

UNC's Cole Anthony is out for 4-6 weeks with a knee injury. If he's out the full six weeks, his…

Four Wolfpack recruits preparing for Shrine Bowl

Brett Friedlander

Devan Boykin, Ezemdi Udoh and Davin Vann are representing NC while Jalen Coit is playing for SC in Saturday's all-star game. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Here's what my fellow SI Maven from Oklahoma State had to say about four-star defensive back…

Cunane Named ACC Player of the Week

Brett Friedlander

NC State's sophomore center had a career day in the Wolfpack's win against Elon on Sunday. Read more

Wolfpack No. 50 in first basketball NET rankings

Brett Friedlander

The rankings are based on results, strength of schedule and other factors, and are supposed to be a tool used by the NCAA tournament selection committee. Read more

Andree Provides Spartan Effort to Help Pull Wolfpack Through

Brett Friedlander

Starting in place of still-hobbled teammate Jericole Hellems, the graduate transfer came through with a season-high 15 points for NC State against UNCG. Read more

Keatts: 'I’m Glad to Make it Out of Here With a Win'

Brett Friedlander

Here's what the NC State coach had to say after his team's dramatic 80-77 win at UNC Greensboro on Sunday. Read more

Markell's Miracle, Part 2, Lifts Wolfpack Past UNCG

Brett Friedlander

For the second time in three games, Markell Johnson hit a halfcourt heave. This time it was for an 80-77 win at UNC Greensboro