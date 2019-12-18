Offensive line recruit Blaske decommits

Three-star offensive prospect Austin Blaske has rescinded his commitment to NC State on the eve of college football's December national signing period.

The 6-foot-5, 278-pound recruit from Effingham High School in Guyton, Ga., announced his decision on Twitter late Tuesday night. In his post, Blaske indicated that he had accepted an offer from another school, but did not specify which one.

His departure from coach Dave Doeren's 2020 class leaves the Wolfpack with 19 committed players.

"I have nothin but love and respect for NC State -- the coaches, staff and fans are top notch," he wrote on Twitter, adding a request for followers to respect his decision. "That said, I made a promise to a true friend that is no longer with us that if a certain opportunity presented itself I would consider it. At this time I have decommitted from NC State, but will still be signing tomorrow."