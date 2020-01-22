AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

Two More Football Players Enter Transfer Portal

Brett Friedlander

Two more NC State players have entered college football's transfer portal.

Defensive ends Joseph Boletepeli and Jeffrey Gunter are the latest to be included in the data base of players seeking to explore their options at other schools.

Boletepeli is a 6-foot-4, 262-pound defensive end who saw action in seven games as a redshirt freshman in 2019, recording 11 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a quarterback pressure. Gunter is a transfer from Coastal Carolina who sat out last season under NCAA rules and never played a game for the Wolfpack.

A 6-4, 260-pound Durham native, Gunter started 12 games for Coastal Carolina as a sophomore in 2018. He led the team with 14 tackles for loss and five sacks. This year, he was named the Wolfpack's scout team co-player of the year.

Jeffrey Gunter Coastal Carolina
Jeffrey Gunter played his first two seasons at Coastal Carolina and never played a down for the WolfpackNelson Chenault/USAToday sports

Players that enter the transfer portal still have the option of returning to their original school.

It is not known why Boletepeli and Gunter have decided to explore their options. However, State will have a new defensive line coach next season with Charley Wiles replacing Kevin Patrick, who left for Florida Atlantic.

The defensive ends are the sixth and seventh Wolfpack players to announce their intention to transfer since the end of the regular season, quarterback Matthew McKay, offensive lineman Justin Chase, defensive backs Nick McCloud and De'Von Graves, and linebacker Brock Miller previously entered the portal.

Another player, defensive end Xavier Lyas, entered the transfer portal before the season ended.

McKay (Montana State), Graves (Northern Arizona) and Miller (Boise State) have already chosen their new schools.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Deonte Holden Shines At NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

The sixth-year defensive end was one of two former State players to participate in college football all-star games last weekend. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Controversial Sequence Ends Funderburk's Night Early

The junior big man led NC State with 14 points, but fouled out with 6:48 remaining shortly after receiving a head-scratching technical. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Here's the boxscore from the Wolfpack's win at Virginia ... https://gopack.com/sports/mens-basketball/stats/2019-20/virginia/boxscore/19039

Brett Friedlander

Against All Odds, Wolfpack Find a Way

Down two players to injury and without star big man D.J. Funderburk for the final 6 1/2 minutes, NC State rallies to beat Virginia 53-51. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State Win Not the First Against a Defending Champ

The Wolfpack is 2-15 since 2000 against teams that won the national championship the season before. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: State at Virginia

Live updates and analysis from tonight's game between the Wolfpack and Cavaliers from John Paul Jones Arena. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Bates, Andree to Miss Tonight's Game at UVA

The freshman big man suffered a direct blow to the back of the head during Saturday's win against Clemson. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Short Turnaround Adds to Difficulty of Preparing For UVA

NC State will play the defending national champions on the road tonight just 48 hours after playing Clemson at home. Read more

Brett Friedlander

It appears that Virginia is dealing with a short bench, too, which makes fatigue a major factor in tonight's game ... …

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Tipoff: Game 19, at Virginia

Everything you need to know about Monday's game between NC State and the defending national champion Cavaliers in Charlottesville. Read more

Brett Friedlander