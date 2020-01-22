Two More Football Players Enter Transfer Portal

Two more NC State players have entered college football's transfer portal.

Defensive ends Joseph Boletepeli and Jeffrey Gunter are the latest to be included in the data base of players seeking to explore their options at other schools.

Boletepeli is a 6-foot-4, 262-pound defensive end who saw action in seven games as a redshirt freshman in 2019, recording 11 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a quarterback pressure. Gunter is a transfer from Coastal Carolina who sat out last season under NCAA rules and never played a game for the Wolfpack.

A 6-4, 260-pound Durham native, Gunter started 12 games for Coastal Carolina as a sophomore in 2018. He led the team with 14 tackles for loss and five sacks. This year, he was named the Wolfpack's scout team co-player of the year.

Players that enter the transfer portal still have the option of returning to their original school.

It is not known why Boletepeli and Gunter have decided to explore their options. However, State will have a new defensive line coach next season with Charley Wiles replacing Kevin Patrick, who left for Florida Atlantic.

The defensive ends are the sixth and seventh Wolfpack players to announce their intention to transfer since the end of the regular season, quarterback Matthew McKay, offensive lineman Justin Chase, defensive backs Nick McCloud and De'Von Graves, and linebacker Brock Miller previously entered the portal.

Another player, defensive end Xavier Lyas, entered the transfer portal before the season ended.

McKay (Montana State), Graves (Northern Arizona) and Miller (Boise State) have already chosen their new schools.