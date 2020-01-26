AllWolfpack
Wolfpack Picks Up Big Defensive Line Commitment

Brett Friedlander

NC State football coach has picked up a major addition to his 2020 recruiting class with the committment of consensus three-star defensive tackle Nick Booker-Brown.

The 6-foot-1, 250-pound native of Houston, Tex., announced his decision to play for the Wolfpack on his Twitter account this weekend. 

Booker-Brown originally committed to play at Boise State, but announced last Wednesday that he had decided to re-open his recruitment.

His addition is an important one in light of several recent unexpected departures on the defensive line and the graduation of All-ACC tackle Larrell Murchison.

Ends Jeffrey Gunter and Joseph Boletepeli both announced their intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal last week. A third lineman, Xavier Lyas, left before the end of the 2019 season.

Booker-Brown becomes the newest member of a rapidly improving 2020 class for Doeren and the Wolfpack.

Among the other players expected to sign National Letters of Intent with State during college football's traditional signing period, which begins on Feb. 5, are three-star offensive guard Anthony Carter Jr. of Matthews and three-star wide receiver Joshua Crabtree of Wake Forest.

Will Cole Anthony Make His Return Against State?

A lot of people on both sides, including some Wolfpack players, believe the UNC star will be on the court for Monday's game at PNC Arena. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Tipoff: Game 20, At Georgia Tech

Everything you need to know about Saturday's rematch between NC State and the Yellow Jackets at McCamish Pavillion. Read more

Brett Friedlander

by

jammyk

Wolfpack Suffers Another Tech-nical Knockout

Keatts 'pissed off' at his team's effort and execution in a 64-58 loss, its fourth straight at the hands of the Yellow Jackets. Read more

Brett Friedlander

GameDay Live Blog/Open Thread: State at Georgia Tech

Live updates and analysis from today's rematch between the Wolfpack and Yellow Jackets at McCamish Pavillion. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Bates, Andree Out for Georgia Tech

For the second straight game, NC State will have to make due with seven available scholarship players. Read more

Brett Friedlander

AD Corrigan Mourns Loss of Father, Former ACC Commissioner

Gene Corrigan led the ACC from 1987-1996. He dIed Friday night at the age of 91.  Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack wrestlers stay undefeated with easy win against Virginia ... https://gopack.com/news/2020/1/24/wrestling-5-packwrestle-opens-acc-action-with-28-9-win-over-virginia.aspx

Brett Friedlander

Elliott Avent Looks Ahead to 2020 Baseball Season

The NC State coach and his team met with the media Friday on the first day of preseason practice. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Here's what Georgia Tech's Josh Pastner had to say about Saturday's matchup with the Wolfpack ... https://www.si.com/college/georgiatech/basketball/pastner-previews-nc-state-2019-pt2

Brett Friedlander

Behind Enemy Lines: Five Questions For SI All Yellow Jackets

Matthew McGavic of SI's All Yellow Jackets answers five questions about Saturday's game between NC State and Georgia Tech. Read more

Brett Friedlander