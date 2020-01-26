Wolfpack Picks Up Big Defensive Line Commitment

NC State football coach has picked up a major addition to his 2020 recruiting class with the committment of consensus three-star defensive tackle Nick Booker-Brown.

The 6-foot-1, 250-pound native of Houston, Tex., announced his decision to play for the Wolfpack on his Twitter account this weekend.

Booker-Brown originally committed to play at Boise State, but announced last Wednesday that he had decided to re-open his recruitment.

His addition is an important one in light of several recent unexpected departures on the defensive line and the graduation of All-ACC tackle Larrell Murchison.

Ends Jeffrey Gunter and Joseph Boletepeli both announced their intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal last week. A third lineman, Xavier Lyas, left before the end of the 2019 season.

Booker-Brown becomes the newest member of a rapidly improving 2020 class for Doeren and the Wolfpack.

Among the other players expected to sign National Letters of Intent with State during college football's traditional signing period, which begins on Feb. 5, are three-star offensive guard Anthony Carter Jr. of Matthews and three-star wide receiver Joshua Crabtree of Wake Forest.