Can NC State Pull Off the Win Over Vanderbilt? Staff Predictions

The stakes are high in this ACC vs SEC matchup when NC State travels to Vanderbilt this weekend. Both teams are desperate for a statement win on Saturday, and our team of college football experts provides its predictions for the outcome of this hugely important Week 3 game.

NC State vs. Vanderbilt: Expert Picks and Predictions

Andre Cherry

The Wolfpack’s victory against the Spiders was so impressive that it almost made us forget about their lackluster performance against Virginia.



A true freshman quarterback is making his debut for Vanderbilt on Saturday. A true freshman, people!



The defense should be up to the task of stopping the dual-threat Jared Curtis in his tracks. And CJ Bailey and the offense found their rhythm last week.



NC State: 21, Vanderbilt: 17

Pete Fiutak

I’m still scarred by the Virginia game. NC State should be well past that, but the Vanderbilt lines will take over late, new starting quarterback Jared Curtis will settle in, and in a tough fight, the Pack will fall just short.



Vanderbilt 27, NC State 23

Nick Shepkowski

Does CJ Bailey make the big play, or does he throw the costly pick? Or lose the costly fumble?



I know Richmond happened, but I still have too much from Virginia stuck in my head.



Vanderbilt 24, NC State 17

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER