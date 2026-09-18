Can NC State Pull Off the Win Over Vanderbilt? Staff Predictions
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The stakes are high in this ACC vs SEC matchup when NC State travels to Vanderbilt this weekend. Both teams are desperate for a statement win on Saturday, and our team of college football experts provides its predictions for the outcome of this hugely important Week 3 game.
NC State vs. Vanderbilt: Expert Picks and Predictions
Andre Cherry
The Wolfpack’s victory against the Spiders was so impressive that it almost made us forget about their lackluster performance against Virginia.
A true freshman quarterback is making his debut for Vanderbilt on Saturday. A true freshman, people!
The defense should be up to the task of stopping the dual-threat Jared Curtis in his tracks. And CJ Bailey and the offense found their rhythm last week.
NC State: 21, Vanderbilt: 17
Pete Fiutak
I’m still scarred by the Virginia game. NC State should be well past that, but the Vanderbilt lines will take over late, new starting quarterback Jared Curtis will settle in, and in a tough fight, the Pack will fall just short.
Vanderbilt 27, NC State 23
Nick Shepkowski
Does CJ Bailey make the big play, or does he throw the costly pick? Or lose the costly fumble?
I know Richmond happened, but I still have too much from Virginia stuck in my head.
Vanderbilt 24, NC State 17
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
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Andre Cherry began covering college football in 2010 through his CherryPickin podcast network. Andre originally hails from Chicagoland and is a proud Illinois State alum. He has lived in Philadelphia since 2014 and has previously covered Temple Football. Andre has a broadcast journalism background and got his start in media at WSCR the Score. He’s written for Fox Sports, Bridgehead Media, cinéSPEAK Journal, and IPMF.Follow Cherry_Pickin